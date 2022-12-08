ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Emancipation’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Will Smith Movie

By Anna Menta
 5 days ago
Less than one year after Will Smith accepted an Oscar on the same night he slapped host Chris Rock on live television, the actor is back on screen with another Oscar-hopeful: Emancipation on Apple TV+.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) with a screenplay by William N. Collage, Emancipation is an odd hybrid of a cliché Civil War slave drama and an action-packed chase movie. (At one point, Will Smith fights an alligator with his bare hands, and wins.) Smith stars as an escaped slave named Peter, a character inspired by the real-life enslaved man known as Gordon, whose whipping scars were photographed and used to galvanize the abolitionist movement at the end of the Civil War.

While it seems unlikely that Emancipation will garner the awards nominations the filmmakers are hoping for—thanks to both Smith’s ongoing ill-will in Hollywood, and the tepid critical response to the film—many may still be curious to see Smith’s post-Slap “comeback.” Read on to find out how to watch Emancipation, including what time Emancipation will release on Apple TV+.

WHERE TO WATCH THE WILL SMITH MOVIE EMANCIPATION:

Beginning Friday, December 9, you will be able to watch Emancipation streaming on Apple TV+. The movie is coming to streaming after a limited one-week run in theaters.

You’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription or a login from a friend to watch the movie on Apple. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99/month. There are also a few Apple TV+ free trial options you can try if you haven’t used them already.

Emancipation is also playing in select theaters and began its limited run on December 2. You can find a showing at a theater near you via Fandango.

WHAT IS THE EMANCIPATION APPLE TV PLUS RELEASE DATE?

Emancipation will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9.

WHAT TIME DOES THE WILL SMITH MOVIE EMANCIPATION COME OUT ON APPLE TV PLUS?

New titles tend to drop on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m. PT on the morning of release. So depending on what time zone you’re in, you’ll either be able to watch Emancipation very early Friday morning on December 9 or very late Thursday night.

HOW TO WATCH EMANCIPATION ONLINE FOR FREE:

If you haven’t already used it up yet, a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ is available for eligible subscribers (the service is $4.99/month after the offer expires). You can also redeem a free three-month trial of AppleTV+ if you’ve purchased an Apple device recently. You must redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

IS THE WILL SMITH MOVIE EMANCIPATION ON NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME, OR HULU?

No, sorry. Emancipation will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. You can either watch it on Apple TV+ or in select theaters.

Apple TV+

Emancipation

Will Smith

