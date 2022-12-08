Nick Carter accused of raping underage autistic fan in 2001

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Carter is being accused of raping an underage girl back in 2001, according to a new lawsuit and a press conference held by the alleged victim and her lawyers on Thursday.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleged in the Facebook livestream amid tears that when she was just 17 years old, the Backstreet Boys member sexually assaulted her.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” the now-39-year-old alleged.

“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me.”

Ruth then further alleged, “After he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘re—-ed bitch’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqi4e_0jc8uIvn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArTag_0jc8uIvn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nmTl_0jc8uIvn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3rpJ_0jc8uIvn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWYhj_0jc8uIvn00

She added, “Carter tried to scare me into silence … he was nasty and threatening.”

Ruth noted in the press conference that she was hesitant to speak out because she believed that she could “go to jail” if she told anyone what allegedly occurred.

However, she claimed her motivation now was to “stop” Carter from “assaulting more teens and women” and “hold Nick Carter accountable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlTIz_0jc8uIvn00
Ruth, now 39, claims she was 17 when the alleged rape occurred.

“Just because Nick Carter is a celebrity does not mean that he is excused from his crimes,” the woman concluded. “I am a survivor and always will be.”

Ruth’s attorney Mark J. Boskovich also took the podium to support his client and said there are three other women — identified only as Jane Doe — who are named in a joint lawsuit filed alongside Ruth.

“Nick Carter has a long history of abusing women,” the lawyer claimed, adding that the music industry allegedly has a history of “looking away.”

“Shay is determined to bring Carter to justice,” Boskovich said. “She believes it’s worth it to protect other women.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZkWN_0jc8uIvn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYTOP_0jc8uIvn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JiZzj_0jc8uIvn00

In the lawsuit filed Thursday and obtained by Page Six, the alleged victim detailed that she was invited to the “I Want It That Way” singer’s tour bus following a concert she attended in Tacoma, Wash., after standing in an autograph line.

Ruth then alleged Carter offered her a “red-colored drink” he dubbed a “VIP juice” — even though she was underage — and claimed she now thinks it was a mix of alcohol and cranberry juice.

The “Quit Playing Games” singer, 42, allegedly ordered the then-teen to perform oral sex on him as she burst into tears, per the lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Xl8z_0jc8uIvn00
Carter previously maintained his innocence when past allegations surfaced.
WireImage

Ruth also claimed that Carter took her to a bed on the tour bus, where he allegedly continued to sexually assault her — even though she was a virgin at the time.

The alleged victim said per the lawsuit that she got HPV, a sexually transmitted infection, after the incident. She is seeking monetary damages for the alleged crime.

Following Ruth’s claims, Carter’s lawyer told Page Six in a statement that her allegations are “entirely untrue.”

He added, “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time. No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer – there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.”

This is not the first time the boy band member has been accused of sexual misconduct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUKQX_0jc8uIvn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPEhd_0jc8uIvn00

In 2017, former Dream member Melissa Schuman claimed Carter sexually assaulted her when she was 18 years old and he was 22.

“I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex,” the “He Loves U Not” singer wrote in a blog post at the time. “I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’”

Carter previously said in response, “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

The “As Long As You Love Me” singer was not criminally charged .

The latest assault claims made against Carter come just weeks after the tragic loss of his younger brother Aaron Carter, who died on Nov. 5 .

Page Six

