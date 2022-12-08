ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mexican food and French fries top LA's food delivery choices

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwvU1_0jc8uBki00

Angelenos crave Mexican food … and French fries, no big surprise, but it's official.

Uber Eats released their fourth annual Cravings Report, a summary of Los Angeles area delivery requests.

L.A.'s an eclectic place and the delivery report reflects that with predictable, unusual and wacky requests ... like sushi with ranch and pizza with peanut butter -- but popcorn with pickle juice?  That takes top-quirky honors.

Here are L.A.'s highlights:

Most Popular Food: Mexican

Most expensive order: $2451.91  At a liquor store

Most Popular item ordered: French fries

Most Popular Drink: Thai iced tea

Most Popular Dessert: chocolate chip cookie

Most Popular Condiment: salsa  (chips and salsa)

Most Popular Special Instruction: no onions

Ranked #9 in Country for healthy orders

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Visitors pay respects at Virgen de Guadalupe celebration

Visitors began arriving early Monday to honor the Virgen de Guadalupe celebration at the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Thousands are expected to attend Monday. The event lasts until 7 p.m. Monday. Food and street vendors are expected to be at the location.Several masses will be held throughout the day.The Virgen de Guadalupe is the patron saint of Mexico. Many families have a tradition of dropping off flowers at the church.Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church is located at 535 N Main St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Billie Eilish fans camp outside Forum

Billie Eilish super fans have been camping outside the Kia Forum in Inglewood in hopes to score the best seats for her "Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore" show on Tuesday.Some have been camping for more than a week in hopes of securing a front row spot.The two-day rain storm didn't make it easy on a group of 16 year olds staying in tents, but everyone remained in high spirits."Bad weather doesn't matter when good seats are on the line," said Selena Montes, Billie Eilish fan.Another fan said this is the first trip where she had to bring multiple layers...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Queen Mary opens for limited tours; first public opening in 2 years.

The Queen Mary in Long Beach is set to partially open for main-deck tours starting Thursday, Dec. 15. The ship has been closed for just over two years while undergoing critical repairs and the City of Long Beach reports that it intends to preserve the ship further for the community and as an international tour destination.Limited guided tours of the Promenade Deck were made available yesterday by reservation on a first-come, first-serve basis, although the city's website states the tours have already filled up.The city of Long Beach website updated the just-released tour information, "Thank you for your interest in...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Inside SoCal: Shoes that Fit (12/11)

To help combat one of the most visible signs of poverty, an Inglewood elementary school receives new shoes so kids can attend school with dignity and joy. Shoes That FitIf you've ever seen a child's face light up when they receive new shoes, it's not hard to imagine why this organization is so successful. With new shoes children can stand a little prouder, feel a little more special, and want to be in the presence of their peers. This is something teachers are so happy to see happen because that also means they are excited to come to school - which then drives up attendance, improves behavior, and increases self-esteem. The mission of Shoes That Fit is to change lives one pair of shoes at a time, and to invest in the education and well-being of children across the United States to make a profound impact on their lives. But they can't do it alone. This non-profit organization relies on volunteers and corporate partners to make a difference. For ways you can get involved, please visit https://www.shoesthatfit.org/you-can-help/.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Westminster vandals deflate the holiday spirit

The Grinch was working overtime in Westminster. In a matter of seconds, a group of vandals was recorded slicing a family's inflatable Christmas display. At least two other residents reported similar incidents in nearby neighborhoods. "It's scary because we were home," said victim Jennifer George. "Out of all the victims we've talked to they were all gone but we were home ... Nothing deterred them at first. Really, kind of scary. My kids were afraid. They were all crying."The Georges believe they were the first ones hit at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. The two other properties that had damage are about...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

After school program closes as turf war spills onto its doorstep

A popular after-school program in Compton after a violent turf war between two rival gangs spilled onto its doorstep. "I have to know that some type of truce or some type of protection is going to happen here in Compton," said Coach Derrick Cooper. Cooper, the founder of Wildcat Youth Academy, has been working with kids in the area for 27 years. The Wildcats started as a youth sports program and expanded to include after-school activities and even childcare. He has dozens of kids on the waiting list for his Compton facility but Cooper lacks the funding to help them."I've stopped them...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

LAPD pursuit ends after suspect crashes into fruit vendor stand

A vehicle crashed into street vendors and a food truck at the conclusion of a vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles around 1:15 p.m. The pursuit began in the downtown Los Angeles area and concluded on Flower Street in Vermont Square with the crash. The stolen vehicle suspect was trapped in his truck and was rescued by emergency responders. He was then transported to a hospital. and the approximate 30-year-old man is said to be in serious condition.No one else was hurt. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Karen Bass to be sworn in as LA's 43rd mayor in historic inauguration

Karen Bass is set to be sworn in as Los Angeles' 43rd mayor Sunday in a historic inauguration at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony is expected to get underway at 1 p.m. with early arrival encouraged and masks required for attendees. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place outside of City Hall, but due to the rain, was moved indoors. Bass was a social worker and community activist before representing Los Angeles in the state Assembly for six years, where she also served as the first African American speaker. In 2010, she was elected to Congress and served Los Angeles before coming back home and becoming the first Black female mayor of Los Angeles. Click here to watch the ceremony live. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man robs pregnant woman at gunpoint in Studio City, takes off with her two French bulldogs

A pregnant woman was robbed at gunpoint in Studio City on Friday, the suspect taking off with her two French bulldogs. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman, 9-months-pregnant, was walking in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, at around 10 a.m. when she was approached by the armed suspect, who demanded her dogs, Milo and Gizmo."A man jumped out of the car with a gun in his hand and held it in front of my face and grabbed my dogs," said Cindy Nelson, the victim, who said she feared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Four-Alarm fire rips through vacant strip mall in Long Beach

Firefighters extinguished a Four-Alarm fire at a strip mall in Long Beach Sunday morning. According to Long Beach Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 3:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire at a strip mall. The fire, located on Anaheim Street and Olive Avenue, damaged the building, which was said to be vacant as it was undergoing renovations. "Defensive operations were used to extinguish the fire due to significant fire progression and wind conditions encountered during this incident," said LBFD officials. They also noted that due to the severity of the fire and the "drawn down of the fire resources in Long Beach," Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called for assistance and to backfill their stations. There have been no injuries reported. Investigators were working to determine a cause for the fire. 
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Donations pour in for Anaheim delivery driver whose truck was stolen during a wild pursuit

His customers call him "the banana man." Josh Reynolds spends his days delivering fruit to convenience stories in two counties. His business hinges on his refrigerator van, which was stolen amid a chaotic pursuit last month. "I get a phone call from the president of the HOA and she's like 'John, I think they just stole your van," said Reynolds. "But I go 'What makes you think it was my van?' She says 'Because I'm watching it on the news right now.'"With only liability insurance on his refrigerated van, which was a total loss, he wasn't sure how long he could hold...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's sergeant saves LA County employ from choking

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sergeant stepped in to save a man choking."It was just me doing what any deputy would do," said Sergeant Duncan.The incident happened last week on Dec. 6 in the alley behind the Department of Public Social Services office in Los Angeles. According to the Sheriff's Department, Duncan was patrolling in the area when he saw a man with his hands around his neck, trying to communicate that he was choking on some food. Duncan jumped out of his car to help the man by wrapping his arms around him to use the Heimlich maneuver. After about 5 or 6 thrusts, food came flying out of the distressed man's mouth. "The quick response of Sergeant Duncan was another example of the extraordinary job the men and women of this Department provide to the citizens of LA County," said Sherrif Robert Luna. "Thank you Sergeant Duncan!"
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Culver City carjacking victim injured; suspects escape

One person was injured in a carjacking in Culver City early Tuesday morning and police believe at least two suspects got away from the scene.A Mercedes SUV was carjacked at a Mobil gas station located at 5776 Washington Blvd. at about 1:37 a.m.The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.Culver City Police set up a perimeter in the area of Jacob Street, Caroline Avenue and Sherbourne Drive and located the vehicle, which had been damaged in an unspecified collision.Officers were conducting a yard-to-yard search for suspects.By 4:50 a.m., police announced they believed suspects were picked up and got away. At least two suspects remained at large.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Altercation between Councilmember Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy sparks safety concerns

The chaotic altercation between the embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León and activist Jason Reedy has sparked questions about safety for other public officials. On Monday night, a new clip posted on de León's Instagram account shows what the councilman claims is a video of Reedy punching him. It is clear a fist was thrown but it's not clear from the video where it lands. Both Reedy and de León have filed police reports claiming the other attacked first.On Saturday, multiple protestors interrupted newly sworn-in L.A. Councilmember Traci Park as she gave her inauguration speech. The activists appeared to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City of Palos Verdes Estates determines another landslide could happen at any moment

After a landslide along the coast Friday in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, a preliminary geotechnical analysis of the soil conditions determined another portion of the slope is actively moving and could fall at any time, experts said. Experts said they were worried about forecasted rains over the next 72 hours because weather conditions are likely to worsen the present condition, impacting the safety of people and property in the area. Monday, the City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Mark Prestwich issued a Proclamation of Existence and Threatened Existence of Local Emergency. The Emergency Proclamation authorizes the Director of Emergency Services to take steps necessary for the protection of life, property, and the environment in the City of Palos Verdes Estates.The landslide occurred along the coast near Rosita Place in PVE, adjacent to the City of Torrance. A portion of the cliff collapsed and deposited debris onto the beach below. The slide also undermined a portion of the backyard of an adjacent property. No injuries have been reported.The beach remains closed and the public should avoid the area.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
CBS LA

Beverly Hills wrestling coach fired for pushing a student sets record straight

For the first time, former wrestling coach Ryan Faintich describes what led him to repeatedly shove a student at Beverly Hills High School last month. "Believe me, I've had a lot of time to think 'what could I have differently, '" said Faintich said. "It's easy to do so when you have had a lot of thought. But to be in the moment that's a different story."He added that he was "acting out of prevention and protection" after a student confided in him that day that he was bullied. "All I knew was a student had been assaulted and it was something...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Mountain lion P-22 targeted for capture after suspected dog attacks

Wildlife officials announced plans Thursday to capture and evaluate the health of the Southland's most famous mountain lion, "P-22," after a series of close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs. P-22, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, has gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to reach his current roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.But the cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

SEIU members to rally in front of LAUSD HQ

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District workers in the SEIU Local 99 union chapter were set to rally Tuesday ahead of a potential strike vote.Service Employees International Union, Local 99 -- the union representing nearly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants -- is set to rally in front of LAUSD headquarters later Tuesday.After months of negotiating, the group has been unable to reach a contract with the district.The union wants a pay raise, better health care and more full-time work to address staffing shortages.The rally event is reportedly to announce plans to hold a strike authorization vote. A vote in support of a strike would authorize SEIU Local 99's bargaining team to call for a strike if a contract agreement cannot be reached.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man hospitalized after being rescued from Santa Ana River

A man was rescued after being swept away by water in the Santa Ana River on Sunday. According to Orange County Fire Authority officials, the man was saved from the portion of the river near Garden Grove Boulevard by their swift water rescue team at around 11 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries due to the quickly flowing water, which trapped him. Earlier Saturday at around 7 a.m., crews with Ontario Fire Department's Urban Search & Rescue team successfully rescued a woman who had also been swept away in water at the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Drive in Ontario. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on minor injuries suffered. 
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
27K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy