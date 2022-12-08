Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Milam County deputies the target of two shootings in two months
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -Brave men and women in law enforcement risk their lives across the country daily. According to data released by the FBI crimes against police are trending upward. Data shows that 129 law enforcement officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents in 2021 with 60,105 being assaulted while performing their duties in 2020.
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
APD: Man dies after shooting in north Austin
The Austin Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after a shooting early Monday morning near Walnut Creek.
KBTX.com
DPS: Bryan residents among the victims of a triple fatality crash in Centerville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety has released the names of those injured and killed in a one-vehicle crash this weekend in Leon County. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on South Cass Street in Centerville. The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound...
#TwoYearsIsTooLong | Retired FBI agents find evidence Jason Landry may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. The reward is now $20,000. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
Have you seen this man?: Temple police searching for missing 35-year-old
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing man. Temple PD reported that 35-year-old Zarayle Harris was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022. Police also stated that Harris has an unspecified mental health condition. No last known location was given. Police have released a picture...
KBTX.com
Road closures at Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive expected to end in the new year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The closure of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station started as a six-week project over this past summer. Seven months later, a section of Holleman Road remains closed. A newly projected timeline shows the roadway will be reopened before students return back to school...
kwhi.com
SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Man arrested after robbery of woman at Lions Club Park
One man has been arrested following the robbery and car theft of a 64-year-old woman at the Lions Club Park on Tuesday.
Killeen police searching for person of interest in burglaries
Killeen police are searching for a person of interest in various business burglaries on Rancier Avenue and North Fort Hood Street.
2 taken into custody after east Austin SWAT situation
Two people were taken into custody in connection with a SWAT situation at an apartment complex off Airport Boulevard.
fox44news.com
Driver dies after wrong-way in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove (FOX 44) — A 34-year-old man is dead after a crash Wednesday night in Copperas Cove. Police say Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas crashed into a construction vehicle while driving the wrong way in the 1800 block of East Business Highway just after 7 p.m. Officers went to the scene after getting a call about a reckless driver.
KWTX
Driver suffering medical episode killed in collision with construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Thursday identified Ali Hussein Ibrahim, 34, of Kempner, Texas, as the driver killed in a collision with a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190. Police officers learned Hussain’s vehicle was traveling on the wrong side of the highway...
KWTX
Alleged porch pirates busted in College Station after witness calls police, follows suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Kenneth McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham on a slew of charges after an area resident allegedly spotted them stealing packages from porches, followed them, and called 911 for help. “This is another great example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” police said in a Facebook post. Officials...
fox7austin.com
Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
KWTX
Fake license plate with vulgar Spanish slur leads Waco police to alleged human trafficker
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Bertin Lopez-Jimenez, 17, charged with four second-degree felony counts of smuggling of persons, after officers received information about suspicious activity in a south Waco neighborhood and later spotted a Chevrolet pickup with defective headlights, and a fake license plate with a sexual slur in Spanish, according to a court document obtained by KWTX.
KBTX.com
Somerville Police to offer inaugural Citizens Police Academy
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -The Somerville Police Department recently announced its inaugural Citizens Police Academy which is set to start in January. The six-week program will give residents a working knowledge of the police department, including de-escalation and pursuit protocols, community policing initiatives, as well as the basics of seatbelt safety and Texas traffic laws.
KBTX.com
Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.
KWTX
Trailer house a total loss after fire in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire Thursday evening in Limestone county. Authorities say it was a trailer house connected to RV campers that were occupied by at least two elderly adults. West Lake Limestone VFD, Groesbeck Fire-Rescue, and Seale-Round Prairie VFD all assisted. There...
Body found in ditch along FM 973 in southeast Austin
A body was found in a ditch off FM 973 in southeast Austin on Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
