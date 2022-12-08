Read full article on original website
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Two Boston men charged in separate gun, high-capacity magazine arrests
BOSTON, December 12, 2022 — Two Boston men were arraigned in Dorchester BMC today on separate weapons cases involving a high-powered rifle and a .40-cal pistol, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. ARIEL WIGGINS, 23, of Roxbury was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and...
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Hayden announces he will not seek new trial for Milton Jones, convicted in 1975 Boston murder and robbery
BOSTON, December 12, 2022 — Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden today announced his office will not seek to retry MILTON JONES, sent to prison for second-degree murder in 1976, after new information undermined the justness of the original conviction. Jones was convicted in the shooting death of Albert Dunn...
