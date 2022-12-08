ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Two Boston men charged in separate gun, high-capacity magazine arrests

BOSTON, December 12, 2022 — Two Boston men were arraigned in Dorchester BMC today on separate weapons cases involving a high-powered rifle and a .40-cal pistol, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. ARIEL WIGGINS, 23, of Roxbury was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and...
BOSTON, MA

