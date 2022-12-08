Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
‘Sister Wives’: Do the Kids Get Any Money From Appearing on the Family’s TV Show?
Do the kids featured on 'Sister Wives' get a cut of the earnings from the TLC paycheck? Christine Brown's children, Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown reveal the truth.
Popculture
'Love & Marriage: DC' Couple Reveals Why They Left the Show
It looks like we won't be seeing The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels on the small-screen any longer. The former Bravo star left the show after four seasons amid complaints of being blacklisted after she physically assaulted Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. She was even asked to participate in the Ultimate Girls Trip mashup and declined due to her acrimonious exit. Since then, she vowed that she was done with reality television, but gave it a second chance on the Carlos King-produced OWN reality spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. The series chronicles the lives of three married couples in the area as they juggle all life has to offer. The season showcased the marital strife between Monique and her former NFL playing hubby Chris as they tried to get out of a 10-year itch in their union. Now, she says she's done for good.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Find Robyn Brown’s Use of the Word ‘Lazy’ Regarding Other Wives ‘Ironic’
Some 'Sister Wives' fans find it 'ironic' that Robyn Brown called some of her fellow wives 'lazy' when it came to their marriage to Kody Brown.
pethelpful.com
Dog Totally Steals the Show During Couple's Wedding Reception Dance
Even though most eyes are on the bride and groom during their first dance as husband and wife, one pup decided to help break tradition. The adorable Australian Shepherd stole the show while his parents had their moment. but if you ask us, it only made the first dance even more special. Because nothing is more important than booty scratches!
‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’: Meet the Couple Replacing Monique and Chris Samuels
Monique and Chris Samuels left 'RHOP' after four seasons and eventually landed at OWN in 'Love & Marriage: D.C.' They appeared in the show for one season.
Bride asks her bridesmaid to wear in heels before wedding to avoid foot pain on her special day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been close to my friend Chad since we were kids, and I think it’s since we’ve known each other for so long and have seen each other go through so many life changes, both physical, emotional, and personal, that we never got close to dating. I was never attracted to Chad, nor him to me as far as I know, and he always felt more like a brother to me than a friend.
Big Sky Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Paige And Buck Twist Ending In Season 3 Episode 10
One of the oldest wells that television producers have gone to over the decades has been literature, and the same is true of ABC's crime-drama "Big Sky." Based on "The Highway" series of books by C.J. Box (via Distractify), the show follows ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they set out to solve cases and do the right thing for those involved in Lewis and Clark County.
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
T.J. Holmes is a journalist on Good Morning America. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. He was previously married to Amy Ferson. T.J. has gushed over his family several times in the past. T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
Who'll find love on our blind date? This week it's Debs, 48 and Steve, 44 but will romance be on the cards?
I’ve been single for six years and had some disastrous dates — one guy took out his false teeth on the date, one lied about his job and another man’s ex-girlfriend became obsessed with me after I’d been on a date with him. Pre-Date Nerves?. Vital...
ETOnline.com
'Little People, Big World': Amy Isn't Sure If She Wants to Be Part of Pumpkin Season With Matt (Exclusive)
Amy Roloff weighs the pros and cons of a pumpkin season spent away from the farm this week in ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Little People, Big World episode. The reality star speaks with her husband, Chris Marek, about needing to make a decision regarding their involvement in this year's farm tours with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff.
Danny Bonaduce’s Wife Amy Shares Hilarious Partridge Pun Starring Husband
Growing up in the ‘70s, it was impossible to not know the name Danny Partridge, portrayed by Danny Bonaduce. The whole Partridge family serenaded their way into viewers’ hearts and it just so happens this is the season of singing – carols, that is. Bonaduce’s wife, Amy, tapped into the musical nature of the holiday season with a very witty pun.
Athena Strand was ‘my first true love,’ mother writes in social media tribute
Maitlyn Presley Gandy wrote on Facebook that she wants the world to know Athena Strand was “innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet.”
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bob Barker turns 99 today. A look back at his life and career, in photos.
Happy birthday to legendary game show host Bob Barker, who turns 99 today. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
‘Sister Wives’: Inside the Breakdown Between Janelle and Kody’s Marriage
Sister Wives is as explosive as ever. The family is still reeling from the fallout following Christine and Kody’s divorce. Now, Kody’s fractured marriage with Janelle is front and center. As Season 17 of the series has pressed on, the breakdown in their marriage has become increasingly apparent. Here’s a look at the breakdown between …
Upworthy
Woman shares hilarious 'family lore' about an unusual dog her parents adopted after their marriage
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 16, 2022. The internet loves dogs. Any and all content featuring canines—be it videos of them being goofballs or adorable pictures of them dressed up in funny costumes—are always hits online, no matter how many similar posts we've seen before. This Tumblr post, however, is truly one of a kind. Shared by someone with the username gallusrostromegalus, it tells the story of the time their parents adopted a dog named Mazel who, despite turning out to be an unusual pet, became an essential member of the family.
brides.com
A "Kinfolk Meets Jane Austen" Micro Wedding in Oregon
Allie Hankins and Adam Chang first crossed paths at a mutual friend’s birthday party in May 2016. They locked eyes as soon as he walked in. “After talking for hours, ignoring the rest of our friends, we discovered we grew up around the block from each other and went to the same elementary, middle, and high schools,” the couple shares. “We had been at the same gatherings and New Year’s Eve parties before.” Allie was leaving for grad school in August, but “we were inseparable in a matter of weeks and decided to soak up the summer together, then navigate long distance when Allie left.”
Comments / 0