Tilton, IL

State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday.

The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an SUV coming across the scene swerved to avoid debris.

The driver of the SUV lost control of their car, which left the highway and overturned. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

The crashes led to one lane of I-74 being closed until 11 p.m. in order to clear the highway of both debris and cattle that were blocking traffic. Veterinarians from the University of Illinois assisted in treating injuries the cattle sustained , saving all but three.

Editor’s note: Illinois State Police initially provided information that the crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. State Police have since revised the crash time to 4:41 p.m.

