Indiana State

10TV

Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court found...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Woman sentenced for smuggling drug-soaked papers into Ohio prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A South African woman was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison for mailing packages containing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to inmates in the United States including Ohio. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Tanya...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday. The...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Human remains found in Pickaway County 31 years ago identified as missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have identified human remains discovered 31 years ago in Pickaway County as a man from Columbus who was reported missing in the late 80s. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced Tuesday the remains were identified as Robert A. Mullins. Mullins’ family reported that he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Court: Resentence mom who put newborn in trash at sorority

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who was imprisoned without parole for killing her daughter by throwing the infant in the trash after giving birth at her college sorority house should be resentenced, a divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. The justices also ordered that a different judge should handle...
OHIO STATE
10TV

CCS board president outlines expectations for next superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools said it will have a new superintendent at the start of the next school year. Who that will be remains a mystery as the district must first hire a law firm to find a search team to find the replacement for Dr. Talisa Dixon who announced her retirement last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Who should become the next leader of Columbus City Schools?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Collins found Dr. Talisa Dixon’s replacement when she left the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District to come to Columbus. He’s spent decades helping school districts in Ohio, Florida, Alaska and beyond find future leaders. Collins says while he’s not been hired to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

'Plow Chick A Plow Wow' among winning names for Ohio Turnpike plows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When coming across one of Ohio Turnpike's plows on a snow-covered road this winter season, you'll likely see a unique name etched into the plow. Eight plows were given names as part of the turnpike's annual plow-naming contest. On Friday, turnpike officials announced the winners who will be receiving a $100 gift card and the satisfaction of having their name idea sprawled across a snow-clearing vehicle.
OHIO STATE
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
