Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court found...
Woman sentenced for smuggling drug-soaked papers into Ohio prisons
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A South African woman was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison for mailing packages containing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to inmates in the United States including Ohio. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Tanya...
Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday. The...
Ohio Board of Education approves resolution rejecting federal protections for LGBTQ students
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education on Tuesday passed a resolution that would reject President Joe Biden's amendment to Title IX designed to protect LGBTQ students from discrimination. The board approve the resolution by a vote of 10-7 with one abstention. Earlier this year, the Biden administration...
Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Human remains found in Pickaway County 31 years ago identified as missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have identified human remains discovered 31 years ago in Pickaway County as a man from Columbus who was reported missing in the late 80s. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced Tuesday the remains were identified as Robert A. Mullins. Mullins’ family reported that he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Court: Resentence mom who put newborn in trash at sorority
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who was imprisoned without parole for killing her daughter by throwing the infant in the trash after giving birth at her college sorority house should be resentenced, a divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. The justices also ordered that a different judge should handle...
ATF offers $10,000 reward in 2021 shooting deaths of 2 young siblings, 22-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investigators are seeking help identifying and locating the people responsible for an ambush shooting in southeast Columbus last year that left two young siblings and a 22-year-old man dead. The ATF is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case leading to the identification,...
State Board of Education could vote on Title IX resolution this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education is expected to vote this week on a controversial resolution to Title IX that could remove certain protections for LGBTQ students in schools. Many school board members across the state are saying this isn't what students in Ohio need. "We urge...
‘Blows me away’: Jury commissioner warns of scam making people believe they missed jury duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Jury Commissioner Robert Condon takes several calls a day, trying to help people navigate what's real and what's fake. Callers are frantic, Condon said, because they believe they missed jury duty and have been ordered to pay fines. That’s why he's warning people of a jury duty scam.
CCS board president outlines expectations for next superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools said it will have a new superintendent at the start of the next school year. Who that will be remains a mystery as the district must first hire a law firm to find a search team to find the replacement for Dr. Talisa Dixon who announced her retirement last week.
Man found guilty of 2 counts of rape of juvenile by Franklin County jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of two counts of rape of a juvenile in court Thursday. Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty of incidents in 2013 and 2015, according to a release from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. He now faces mandatory sentencing of 10 years to life for each count of rape.
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
City of Whitehall sends out 37,000 notification letters after ransomware attack
WHITEHALL, Ohio — The city of Whitehall has sent out 37,000 notification letters to people in 11 states and one U.S. territory alerting them that their personal information may have been compromised following a ransomware attack that happened in late May. When asked why it took city administrators until...
New exhibit addresses history of systemic racism in Columbus zoning laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The YWCA "Undesign the Redline" exhibit is now open at the Barnett Community Center. Redlining is a discriminatory designation of preventing investments in neighborhoods with minorities. “We know that going back your decades here in Columbus and across the country really have the legacies of land...
Special prosecutors appointed to review Ohio BCI findings in fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has turned over its report on the man who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer earlier this year to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office. Donovan Lewis, 20, was fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson on Aug. 30 while...
Who should become the next leader of Columbus City Schools?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Collins found Dr. Talisa Dixon’s replacement when she left the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District to come to Columbus. He’s spent decades helping school districts in Ohio, Florida, Alaska and beyond find future leaders. Collins says while he’s not been hired to...
Columbus City Council proposes $1 million campaign to help people quit smoking, vaping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council announced a $1 million proposal on Monday to help get people to stop smoking and vaping on Monday. The proposal comes as council voted in favor of a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. Council President Shannon Hardin...
'Plow Chick A Plow Wow' among winning names for Ohio Turnpike plows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When coming across one of Ohio Turnpike's plows on a snow-covered road this winter season, you'll likely see a unique name etched into the plow. Eight plows were given names as part of the turnpike's annual plow-naming contest. On Friday, turnpike officials announced the winners who will be receiving a $100 gift card and the satisfaction of having their name idea sprawled across a snow-clearing vehicle.
