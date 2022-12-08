Read full article on original website
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
South Carolina hires Dowell Loggains as new OC
South Carolina hired former NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains on Tuesday to serve as the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator and
