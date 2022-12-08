The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced that it will end most of its COVID-19 prevention and containment measures at the end of the semester. The university will cease operating isolated housing, regular meetings of its pandemic task force, communications with its COVID-related email address, and access to pandemic supplies. UNL is also closing its COVID-19 testing on Dec. 16, but on-campus testing will continue through the University health Center when a doctor deems it necessary. The decision has been made due to a lack of demand.

1 DAY AGO