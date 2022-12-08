ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

“Open Nebraska” Saves Students Millions in Textbook Costs

Through efforts made by faculty and staff of the University of Nebraska, the establishment’s students have managed to save over $13 million in textbook costs in recent years. These efforts have largely made access to more affordable digital course materials more widely available. All four campuses have launched programs...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

UNL to Close COVID Testing and Other Measures

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced that it will end most of its COVID-19 prevention and containment measures at the end of the semester. The university will cease operating isolated housing, regular meetings of its pandemic task force, communications with its COVID-related email address, and access to pandemic supplies. UNL is also closing its COVID-19 testing on Dec. 16, but on-campus testing will continue through the University health Center when a doctor deems it necessary. The decision has been made due to a lack of demand.
klin.com

City Releases Annual “Lincoln on the Move” Report

The capital’s annual “Lincoln on the Move” report dropped on Dec. 13. At a press conference, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird outlined some of the key takeaways. “This annual report showcases additional street investments of nearly $17 million that enabled 15 street projects across all quadrants of our city,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “And that work, completed this past year, builds on the success of progress made by the ‘Lincoln on the Move’ initiative since it began in 2019.”
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Suspect in Coin Theft Taken Into Custody

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a Lincoln man reported a belated burglary. The 82-year-old victim says 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November and approximated their value at $100,000. LPD reported on Monday, Dec. 12 that they have apprehended a suspect in...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Fails in Attempt to Steal 35 Gallons of Gas

In the early morning hours of Dec. 12, LPD officers were called to Walton Construction at 5100 N 48th St on the report of a burglary in progress. Arriving officers found the suspect on the property, and Toby Leiting, 48, was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police...
LINCOLN, NE

