Joseph C. Kintzle, 82, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home and was welcomed into the arms of The Lord on December 9, 2022, following an extended illness. Joseph was born in Bernard, Iowa, to Milton and Clara (Schaffer) Kintzle on July 24, 1940. He grew up three miles north of Greeley, and attended Greeley Public School until the 10th grade. Joe’s father passed away from a farm accident when Joe was just nine years old. After leaving school he began working full time on the family farm at the age of 15. Joe later earned his GED.

EDGEWOOD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO