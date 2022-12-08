Read full article on original website
Camp Courageous Brings Back Winter Sale Fundraiser in Main Lodge
Camp Courageous volunteers have opened a Winter Sale fundraiser in the camp’s main lodge. Unlike the Camp’s Manchester Garage Sale, which is now open year-round, this sale is held at Camp Courageous near Monticello. There have been winter sales at the camp in the past, but COVID concerns have kept it closed for the past few years. But this year, it’s back through the help of many volunteers.
Manchester City News
City Manager Tim Vick is here with a recap from Monday night’s council meeting:. West Delaware Girls Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Roger Wright. West Delaware Boys Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on KMCH Sports Video Stream at kmch.com with...
Judy Mae Hess- Epworth
Judy Mae Hess, 78, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 5, 1944, in Guttenberg, the daughter of Lorence and Iva (White) Bolsinger. Judy was raised and educated in the Elkport / Garber area and attended Elkport High School.
Preview of Today’s Area Meetings
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors will meet at 1:15 pm. The Supervisors will discuss the County’s Zoning Ordinance. They’ll consider possible amendments for permits for residential and Lake Delhi property setbacks and for the addition of regulations for new pipelines. Click here for agenda: https://cap.gmdsolutions.com/files/e066c988-8afb-4c9e-8d46-ba17ca436f69/Agenda%20December%2012%202022.pdf. The Manchester...
Independence School Board Looking to Fill Vacant Seat
There’s a vacant seat on the Independence Community School Board. Brad Bleichner resigned as District #1 Director on Friday, with the board expected to officially accept his resignation at their meeting next Monday night. The board is looking to fill Bleichner’s seat by appointment. Independence residents who live in...
Emma Lou Gull- Elkport / Garber
Emma Lou Gull, 91, longtime Elkport / Garber, Iowa resident, died on Friday, December 9,. 2022, after a brief illness, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Emma was. born on May 25, 1931, in Elkport, the daughter of Peter and Amanda (Waterman) Amsden. She. was raised and educated...
Joseph C. Kintzle – Edgewood
Joseph C. Kintzle, 82, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home and was welcomed into the arms of The Lord on December 9, 2022, following an extended illness. Joseph was born in Bernard, Iowa, to Milton and Clara (Schaffer) Kintzle on July 24, 1940. He grew up three miles north of Greeley, and attended Greeley Public School until the 10th grade. Joe’s father passed away from a farm accident when Joe was just nine years old. After leaving school he began working full time on the family farm at the age of 15. Joe later earned his GED.
WD News
Dr. Kristen Rickey from West Delaware Schools stops by the KMCH Morning Show with the latest news from the Hakws!. West Delaware Girls Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Roger Wright. West Delaware Boys Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on KMCH Sports...
“Together We Are Day” at WD
Alicia, Shelby, and Chris from West Delaware are here to talk about their big “Together We Are” Day coming up Friday!. West Delaware Girls Basketball @ Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15 on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Jon and Roger Wright. West Delaware Boys Basketball vs. Vinton-Shellsburg 7:15...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Taking I-PLEDGE
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is taking the I-PLEDGE. It’s a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Linn County youth. The I-PLEDGE program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and enforce the law. Since the program started in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance has grown to 91-percent.
Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley
A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
