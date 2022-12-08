'Heartbroken' Fans React To 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries: 'He's The Husband Charles Could Never Be To Diana'

Netflix

Millions of fans and critics alike have already tuned into the highly anticipated Netflix docuseries , Harry & Meghan , which was finally released on Thursday, December 8.

While many viewers found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's love story fascinating, others claimed their mouths spewed words full of lies.

The first episode of the bombshell special took viewers back in time to the Duke of Sussex's childhood, as he opened up about the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana , who passed at the age of 36.

"If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids . Just heartbreaking," one emotional fan wrote.

An additional supporter of the royal couple continued to weigh in on the impact late Princess Diana still has on her son today.

"Harry is the husband [King] Charles could never be to Diana, protecting his family from the people who ate away his mother and a beloved princess... no wonder he wants to protect his family from the vicious U.K. Press," the Twitter user wrote.

In a later episode, Meghan began to dish her truth on the time her half-sister was uninvited from her royal nuptials .

" Ashleigh being uninvited to Harry and Meghan's wedding because of her grifter mother broke my heart. It also shows how little control H&M had over their wedding, that such decisions were made for them," a third fan shared, adding, "I'm glad she is back in Meghan's life.

Other viewers weren't nearly as pleased by the pair's tell-all docuseries and also took to social media to share their thoughts of disapproval.

"Anyone finding it really uncomfortable how Harry and Meghan are just talking about William and Kate ’s lives without their permission at all? It’s privacy when it suits them, not others," one person wrote in regard to Meghan detailing the first encounters she had with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"So let me get this straight. Harry and Meghan, who relocated to America over concerns about lack of privacy, have launched a Netflix series sharing 'private' text messages, photos from dates, video diaries and clips of their son. Got it," another user stated.

An additional critic slammed Meghan as the "clear example of what happens when you marry the wrong woman ," adding, "men choose your spouse carefully ... a materialistic Instagram driven woman will destroy your life rather than make it easy, peaceful and happy."

Three more episodes of Netflix's Harry & Meghan will be released on Thursday, December 15.