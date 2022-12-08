Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Reacts To Mississippi State Stadium Photo
Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach passed away after complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.
Photo Of Mississippi State's Stadium Going Viral On Tuesday
The football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night following complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. In the hours following his death, the football world flocked to social media with tributes for the beloved head coach.
Mississippi State Posts Tribute Video For Mike Leach
The sports world has flooded social media with tributes for recently passed college football legend Mike Leach. On Tuesday night, the Mississippi State football program added to this outpouring of support with a touching tribute video. The video covered Leach's entire career in Mississippi — starting with his introductory press...
Mike Leach Has Died at the Age of 61
After being rushed to a Jackson, Miss. hospital Sunday afternoon, Mike Leach passed away on Monday at the age of 61. Leach, affectionately known as "the pirate" was one of college football's greatest personalities and will be missed sorely by his fans, players, and family. Mississippi State released a statement...
Mississippi State Football Makes Decision On Bowl Game
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition at the age of 61. Following the death of their coach, it was fair to wonder if the football team would want to play their bowl game. On Tuesday afternoon, the school announced a decision on that game.
mageenews.com
HYDE-SMITH STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF MISSISSIPPI STATE’S MIKE LEACH
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today issued the following statement regarding the death of Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach:. “Mike Leach’s passing and the outpouring of sorrow, love, and support for him and his family reflects just how beloved he was as Mississippi...
Wes Welker Reacts To Death Of Former Coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away due to complications with a heart condition on Monday. As a beloved figure in the sports world, messages of love and support have been pouring in for Leach in the wake of his passing. Wes Welker, a star wide receiver for Leach...
Mississippi State community mourns death of head football coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Michael Charles “Mike” Leach passed away last night (Monday, Dec. 12) at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61. In a statement, the Leach family said: “Mike was a giving and...
MSU Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach dies at 61 in Mississippi due to complications from heart condition
BREAKING: Mississippi State University Head Football coach Michael Charles "Mike" Leach died Monday, Dec. 12, following complications from a heart condition, the school confirmed. Leach was 61 years old.
Mike Leach's Old Comment On His Obituary Is Going Viral
Late Monday night, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away following complications related to a heart condition. Leach was 61 years old. A beloved college football coach, Leach was arguably the best personality the sport has seen over the past few decades. That was evidenced by what he said...
NBC Sports
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville. Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is...
Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation
The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Commercial Dispatch
Neighbors, city feud with Realtor over use of old Stark House
A request by a Realtor to use a home on Greensboro Street as an office has met fierce pushback from residents who don’t want to see commercial entities in their cozy neighborhood. After having a home occupation permit revoked and making, and then withdrawing, a request for a use...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
kicks96news.com
Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
RASIKLAL PRAHLADBHAI PATEL, 64, of Madison, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. REJIE PETTY, 55, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600. JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $15,000. DEVAVIOUS DERRION SMITH, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO....
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
685K+
Followers
86K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 5