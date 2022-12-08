Mississippi State announced Tuesday that football coach Mike Leach passed away after complications related to a heart condition. He was 61 years old. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO