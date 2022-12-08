ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

740thefan.com

2023 OUTDOORS Calendar

The 2023 North Dakota OUTDOORS calendar is available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The calendar features outstanding color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, and includes season opening and application deadline dates, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases. Calendars are also available via...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Dec 12, 2022

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Tony Hams and spent time during the week checking spear fishers, anglers, and muzzleloader hunters. Time was also spent following up on deer-carcass-dumping complaints. Violations encountered were spearing without a license, no license in possession, and illegal-length fish. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County

FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case

FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

