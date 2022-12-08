Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
740thefan.com
Amid outbreak in MN, Fargo Cass Public Health encouraging measles vaccinations
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing 22 cases of measles in Minnesota Fargo Cass Public Health is encouraging everyone in North Dakota to make sure they are vaccinated against the measles as the possibility of an outbreak becomes more realistic. Dr. Tracie Newman says Minnesota has had 22 confirmed cases...
740thefan.com
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
740thefan.com
2023 OUTDOORS Calendar
The 2023 North Dakota OUTDOORS calendar is available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The calendar features outstanding color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, and includes season opening and application deadline dates, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases. Calendars are also available via...
740thefan.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Dec 12, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Tony Hams and spent time during the week checking spear fishers, anglers, and muzzleloader hunters. Time was also spent following up on deer-carcass-dumping complaints. Violations encountered were spearing without a license, no license in possession, and illegal-length fish. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz...
740thefan.com
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
740thefan.com
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
740thefan.com
Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case
FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
740thefan.com
Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
740thefan.com
Wahpeton police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and other burglaries and thefts
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested by Wahpeton Police Sunday night following a high-speed chase. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony...
