Wayne County, MI

The Oakland Press

Taxpayers foot bill for recount costs above challengers’ fees

Oakland County’s role among 43 counties re-checking vote results for Propositions 2 and 3 is over, according to Clerk Lisa Brown. Jake Rollow, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, said results won’t be released until all 43 counties have completed their recounts. Of results submitted so...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Ruth Ellis Center welcomes a new executive director

A decade ago, Mark Erwin walked through the door of the Ruth Ellis Center. It was just for a tour — he had gotten back in town and wanted to see what the LGBTQ+ nonprofit was doing for queer youth in Highland Park in Detroit. He knew he wanted to be involved, but he wasn’t sure how yet.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Why a statue of Coleman Young may be heading to the U.S. Capitol

A new statue from Michigan will potentially be heading to the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Michigan House passed a resolution to replace a the statue of former governor and slave owner Lewis Cass with one of Coleman Young — Detroit’s first Black mayor. “As we think about...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Legalization of psychedelics could benefit military veterans

Psychedelics have the potential to help heal issues like PTSD, long term grief and other mental health challenges that many people are struggling to navigate in today’s world. On CultureShift, we’ve covered this topic for years, from the University of Michigan’s first-ever Psychedelic Neuroscience and Therapy Symposium in 2019...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday

On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes

Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Energy Insider

DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition

As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE

