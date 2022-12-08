Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Taxpayers foot bill for recount costs above challengers’ fees
Oakland County’s role among 43 counties re-checking vote results for Propositions 2 and 3 is over, according to Clerk Lisa Brown. Jake Rollow, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, said results won’t be released until all 43 counties have completed their recounts. Of results submitted so...
wdet.org
Ruth Ellis Center welcomes a new executive director
A decade ago, Mark Erwin walked through the door of the Ruth Ellis Center. It was just for a tour — he had gotten back in town and wanted to see what the LGBTQ+ nonprofit was doing for queer youth in Highland Park in Detroit. He knew he wanted to be involved, but he wasn’t sure how yet.
Citing cost increases, Ypsilanti Township to review contract with county sheriff for policing
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The price of keeping sheriff’s deputes on patrol in Washtenaw County is rising and Ypsilanti Township officials say they’ll be considering other options. The township is the largest of roughly 10 municipalities and public entities that contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
wdet.org
Why a statue of Coleman Young may be heading to the U.S. Capitol
A new statue from Michigan will potentially be heading to the U.S. Capitol. Last week, the Michigan House passed a resolution to replace a the statue of former governor and slave owner Lewis Cass with one of Coleman Young — Detroit’s first Black mayor. “As we think about...
Echo online
EMU alumna Nicole Brown becomes youngest Mayor of Ypsilanti; hopes to help the city flourish
A decade ago, Nicole Brown would have never imagined that she would become mayor of Ypsilanti. Brown graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 2011 with a bachelor's degree in social work and communications in 2011, and a master's in social work in 2022. At first, Brown did not see the...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated millions to Black-led nonprofits in Metro Detroit
Several nonprofits featuring Black leaders in Southeast Michigan have received large donations from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. As BLAC Detroit reports, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan received a $1 million gift. Girl Scouts of...
wdet.org
Legalization of psychedelics could benefit military veterans
Psychedelics have the potential to help heal issues like PTSD, long term grief and other mental health challenges that many people are struggling to navigate in today’s world. On CultureShift, we’ve covered this topic for years, from the University of Michigan’s first-ever Psychedelic Neuroscience and Therapy Symposium in 2019...
Here are the 2022 salaries for 53,000+ University of Michigan employees
ANN ARBOR, MI - The University of Michigan is reporting salary increases across the board for its Ann Arbor campus employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to figures released Friday. Annual salaries for faculty and staff increased by 4.1%, according to the salary report released Dec. 9 by UM’s...
Namesake for Ypsilanti housing project is ‘up there in heaven smiling’, relatives say
YPSILANTI, MI - Mattie Dorsey struggled to keep Ypsilanti’s Black community in their homes when forces bigger than her threatened to push them out. Decades later, shovels will soon hit the ground on a housing project bearing Dorsey’s name officials hope will give some a first shot at homeownership.
A moratorium on residential water shutoffs in Detroit ends Dec. 31. What to know.
A moratorium on water shutoffs for residential customers in Detroit will end this month. Detroiters who are having trouble paying their water bills must enroll in one of the city's assistance programs to avoid a water shutoff next year. The state in March 2020 required utilities to restore water services...
5 Michigan schools recognized for pre-pandemic academic progress, growth
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Five Michigan schools were recognized this week for having outstanding academic progress and growth among underserved student groups prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools across the state and country continue to work to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic that first started...
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
Macomb leaders furious about zoo canceling big nature center near lake
The Detroit Zoo’s decision to cancel plans to build a nature center near Lake St. Clair for at least $20 million has Macomb County officials as angry as a northern pike fighting an angler’s hook. County leaders said they had no warning that the prize cultural asset, announced with fanfare in early 2018,...
Michigan woman gets probation for stealing $72K from disabled veteran
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been sentenced to probation for stealing more than $72,000 from a disabled veteran, authorities said. Margaret Risdon, 62, of Bloomfield Hills, was convicted of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
Newly purchased Domino’s Farms office park building will host next AAPS board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - This week’s Ann Arbor School Board meeting is taking place at a property it recently purchased in the Dominos’s Farms office park. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 3700 Earhart Road, a 55,000-square-foot office building on 16 acres that had served as the Arbor Research Collaborative for Health location since 2019.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
michiganchronicle.com
U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm, Labor Deputy Secretary in Detroit Monday
On Monday, December 12, 2022, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm will visit Michigan with Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Labor Julie Su to jumpstart the Biden-Harris Administration’s latest effort to support the development of America’s modern battery industry. In Metro Detroit, Secretary Granholm...
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: These three nonprofits are working to keep East Side Detroiters in their homes
Daisy Jackson, a community organizer and caregiver who lives in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood, found something unexpected when she ran a title check on her house. Someone had placed a lien on the home, the three-story Foursquare-style residence on Field Street where she’s lived for more than 50 years. Confident that her home has been fully paid for, Jackson suspects the lien may be part of some kind of scam.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition
As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Another Detroit, Michigan House Belonging to Aretha Franklin Hits the Market for Below $1M
More than four years after her death in 2018, another Detroit home belonging to Aretha Franklin has been listed for $975,000. The home located on the Detroit Golf Club has had some renovations, but still needs a bit of TLC, according to the listing. Listed as Having Plenty of Potential.
