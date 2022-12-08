Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Names Wrestler Others Were Scared To Wrestle In 1996
"Who in the world is this?" said Tony Schiavone on commentary during the January 27, 1996, episode of "WCW Saturday Night." As Lord Steven Regal (now William Regal) was moments away from defeating Dusty Wolfe, an unknown man wearing a Northern Ireland jacket – sporting a mustache and mullet – pulled Regal out of the ring and attacked him. "You know who I am?" yelled the mystery person into the camera. "Let me tell you who I am. I'm Fit Finlay, the Belfast Bruiser. And this man is paying for 400 years of what he has done to my country. This English Pig will pay!" A debut that left an impression on a lot of people, Regal included.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce 'Fired' Top Superstar On WWE Raw
As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.
wrestlinginc.com
Mia Yim Deactivates Twitter Account Following Austin Theory Photo Drama
After a long afternoon of blocking Twitter users who questioned her loyalty to her husband, Keith Lee, WWE Superstar Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter account. Ahead of the December 12 episode of "RAW," WWE.com posted a photo album of "hilarious photoshoot outtakes" and one of the photos was Yim posing for a photo with Austin Theory. In the photo, Yim has her legs around Theory's waist while he holds her (and two cups of yogurt) with one arm and flexes his other. It was an innocent photo between two friends that was lost on some Twitter users, who began harassing Yim for having "an affair with Theory."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring
Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.
wrestlinginc.com
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Questions Whether Steve Austin Should Work With Top WWE Star
There has been speculation of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 39 following his wrestling, and winning, his first match in about 19 years at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Fans have begun speculating who Austin may face at WrestleMania, with John Cena being a name fans have thrown out into the universe. Before WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble serves as the first stop on the journey, and while on "The Hall of Fame," six-time World Champion Booker T revealed his thoughts on if Austin should be an entrant in this year's rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Breaking Into Tears For Big WWE NXT Moment
Booker T is emotional following a massive win for his former prodigy. Over the weekend, the "WWE NXT" Deadline event featured the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches, with the women's iteration kicking off the show. The brand-new match stipulation saw five of the brand's brightest stars competing for a future shot at Mandy Rose's "NXT" Women's Championship. There, Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, and Roxanne Perez fought for the title of "Iron Survivor," with the latter emerging victorious.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Chris Jericho Will Return To In-Ring Action
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho is wasting little time getting back inside the ring. Jericho was last seen in the main event of the Final Battle pay-per-view over the weekend. Jericho put the ROH gold on the line against Claudio Castagnoli, the man he won it from at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" back in September. This time, Castagnoli got the better of Jericho, forcing him to tap out to the giant swing.
wrestlinginc.com
Valerie Loureda Lays Out How Her WWE Ring Name Was Decided
A ring name can be a key in helping to get an act over in wrestling, and WWE prospect Valerie Loureda officially has hers: Lola Vice. Although she has not made her in-ring debut on TV yet, Loureda has worked a live event and teased the name with a "Lola Bunny" outfit. Speaking with Jim Varsallone, the first-ever Cuban-American WWE signing revealed the inspiration behind her ring name and who helped her choose it.
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment
The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status. Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Defends Himself Against Ric Flair's Comments
Eric Bischoff has expressed a desire to let bygones be bygones but felt it was necessary to address his unexpected tension with Ric Flair. "The Nature Boy" has been very open regarding his thoughts on Bischoff, and on the latest episode of his podcast "83 Weeks" the former WCW president addressed the topic.
wrestlinginc.com
Hulk Hogan Thought His Alter Ego Would Get A Two-Year WWE Run
Hulk Hogan's career has seen him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as a singles star and an NWO member. Hogan's two most famous characters in history were his red and yellow Hulkamania character and the "Hollywood" character he sported while with the NWO. However, there was...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Comments On Potential WWE Tag Title Run
Ronda Rousey is a former "Raw" Women's Champion and currently a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after making her WWE in-ring debut in 2018. As of late, "the baddest woman on the planet" has joined forces with real-life friend Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on Friday nights. The recent pairing has naturally led to fans wondering if the duo will be targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Gives Insight Into His Relationship With MJF
MJF is the current AEW World Champion and has been one of the most consistent top heels in AEW and the entire wrestling business for the past few years. Many have shared their thoughts on MJF recently becoming AEW World Champion at Full Gear, such as Ricky Starks, who was very negative about MJF winning the title. One man who is never afraid to share his opinion about AEW or its stars, which is commonly on the negative side, is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The former Senior Vice President of WCW addressed his thoughts on MJF and discussed his relationship with the current AEW World Champion.
Comments / 0