Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023
An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
cleveland.com
Remembering when Christine McVie & Fleetwood Mac gave a penguin to the Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine McVie, who passed away recently at age 79 after a short illness, was known as Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” in honor of her 1977 “Rumours”-era hit. But around Cleveland, she’s also remembered for her part in a tale involving another sort of bird.
Medina Community Recreation Center set to ring in 20th anniversary in January
MEDINA, Ohio -- The new year will ring in the Medina Community Recreation Center’s 20th anniversary, which will be celebrated throughout 2023. Parks and Recreation Director Jansen Wehrley spoke to City Council about the upcoming milestone at this week’s council meeting.
Chagrin Falls is all a-twinkle for the holiday season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the next couple of weeks, Chagrin Falls will put its best “Hallmark movie” foot forward, with numerous holiday activities taking place near the famous falls on Main Street. Providing the season’s decorations for the various celebrations and services in Riverside Park is the...
Christmas lights worth seeing this season in NE Ohio
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Leg lamp beer dispenser? Sure, why not!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The folks at Miller Brewing are really into the holiday spirit, apparently. Last month we found out about a Miller Lite Christmas-tree keg stand. Now, Miller High Life is offering a drinkable Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The lamp (it really is a working lamp) with beer...
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland
Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Holiday films at Aut-O- Rama, Twinkle in the 216, and Photos with Santa at Taps and Tails
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House
"I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas."
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
Chances going up for a white Christmas in NE Ohio
With Christmas just under two weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tower City Center to add two new food tenants
Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
everydayakron.com
Meet Rachel Whinnery, Creator of Everyday Akron
Your Instagram host for the week of December 11, 2022. Hey it’s Ray! I run things behind the scenes here at Everyday Akron, AND I’m your host this week! 👋. I’ve been reflecting on this year and everything that’s happened with the Everyday Akron community… and even the things that didn’t happen that I thought would.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these bakeries in Greater Akron. For decades, Stan's has been offering delicious baked goods. Customers love their cookies, which, in addition to being delectable, are beautifully decorated. Stan's is also one of the few bakeries that offer paczki - the scrumptious Polish filled donut - every day and not just around Fat Tuesday. Their paczki come in flavors like raspberry, lemon, apple, nut, poppyseed, strawberry, vanilla cream, custard, and chocolate cream. The bakery also has glazed donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and award-winning lady locks, flaky cream horns stuffed with marshmallow meringue and topped with powdered sugar. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, customers also love their hand-made pierogi.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Kingston
This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing an adorable 1-year-old lab named Kingston. Every person Kingston interacts with is not a stranger but a friend.
Strongsville to pay company $161,000 to oversee town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay a Strongsville firm $161,000 to act as owner’s representative for the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative. In that role, RFC Contracting Inc. will help the city plan and schedule construction of the town center redesign, which will cost an estimated $7 million.
fb101.com
Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding in Canton, Opening 36th Location
Charleys Philly Steaks is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at Tuscarawas. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 4525 Tuscarawas St. W Canton, OH 44708. In addition to serving Charleys’ flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
kentwired.com
“A serious state of disrepair,” Hugh A. Glauser School of Music students petition administration for facility improvements
Students from the Hugh A. Glauser School of Music are submitting a petition to Kent State Executive Administration Monday demanding they address problems with facilities and requesting transparency with how tuition money is spent. Alex McPherson, a music education major and the main writer of the School of Music petition,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2