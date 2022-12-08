ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cleveland Scene

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Leg lamp beer dispenser? Sure, why not!

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The folks at Miller Brewing are really into the holiday spirit, apparently. Last month we found out about a Miller Lite Christmas-tree keg stand. Now, Miller High Life is offering a drinkable Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The lamp (it really is a working lamp) with beer...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Places to Play Pinball in Greater Cleveland

Whether you’re looking for a classic or state-of-the-art game, there are plenty of arcades, bars and other places to get your pinball fix in Northeast Ohio. By Annie Nickoloff. Pinball might have reached peak gameplay decades ago, but the arcade game remains as popular as ever here in Northeast...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Tower City Center to add two new food tenants

Tower City Center is adding two new food tenants to the mixed-use facility at 230 W. Huron Road in downtown Cleveland. Cleveland Sandwich Co. will open at The Eatery, the center’s food court, in December. It will serve signature sandwiches, salads and sides curated by chef Kevin O’Connell. It has two other locations, one in the lobby of the Superior Building at 815 Superior Ave, also in downtown Cleveland, and the other at the Ernst & Young Building at 950 Main Ave. in the Flats.
CLEVELAND, OH
everydayakron.com

Meet Rachel Whinnery, Creator of Everyday Akron

Your Instagram host for the week of December 11, 2022. Hey it’s Ray! I run things behind the scenes here at Everyday Akron, AND I’m your host this week! 👋. I’ve been reflecting on this year and everything that’s happened with the Everyday Akron community… and even the things that didn’t happen that I thought would.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these bakeries in Greater Akron. For decades, Stan's has been offering delicious baked goods. Customers love their cookies, which, in addition to being delectable, are beautifully decorated. Stan's is also one of the few bakeries that offer paczki - the scrumptious Polish filled donut - every day and not just around Fat Tuesday. Their paczki come in flavors like raspberry, lemon, apple, nut, poppyseed, strawberry, vanilla cream, custard, and chocolate cream. The bakery also has glazed donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and award-winning lady locks, flaky cream horns stuffed with marshmallow meringue and topped with powdered sugar. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, customers also love their hand-made pierogi.
AKRON, OH
fb101.com

Charleys Philly Steaks Franchisee Expanding in Canton, Opening 36th Location

Charleys Philly Steaks is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its newest location at Tuscarawas. Fans of the leading cheesesteak brand can get their fix by visiting the store at 4525 Tuscarawas St. W Canton, OH 44708. In addition to serving Charleys’ flagship item—the cheesesteak—this location will offer menu...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
