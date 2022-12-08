OU football: Former Sooners tight end Austin Stogner transfers back to Norman after 1 season at South Carolina

Midway Deli withdrew its rezoning request that allowed it to host live concerts following protests from neighbors. Neighbors expressed concern that there would be changes to the neighborhood after Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, applied to rezone the property to continue having live music. When he discovered that the live music was no longer in the property’s zoning parameters, he canceled the lineup of musicians he had booked for the summer.

NORMAN, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO