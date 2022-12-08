Read full article on original website
KPBS
CRAFT IN AMERICA: Home
Premieres Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app. "Home” features Ojibwe artist Biskakone Greg Johnson, North House Folk School, ceramic artist Syd Carpenter, sculptor Wharton Esherick, architect Sim Van der Ryn & the Outlaw Builders, and curatorial consultant/educator Helen Drutt English. The...
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
‘We are at war with nature’: UN environment chief warns of biodiversity apocalypse
Inger Andersen spells out the challenges facing the planet as Cop15 delegates gather in Montreal
Discovered in the deep: the extraordinary sawshark with a weapon-like snout
With the help of fishers in Madagascar and Tanzania, scientists named two new species of rare sixgill sawsharks
KPBS
Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
The new law is intended to protect same-sex and interracial marriages if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage nationwide. Then, California’s Reparations Task Force has reached a pivotal point in its goal to develop reparations proposals for African Americans. The next two hearings happening this week could cement recommendations for who would be eligible for reparations and what exactly reparations will be for. And, by 2025, all California four-year-olds will be guaranteed a free spot in a new grade, called transitional kindergarten ot TK. But the move has introduced unintended consequences for childcare providers. And, San Diego’s housing market will continue to cool in 2023, that’s the prediction of a new report. A continuation of the trend San Diego has seen over the past several months. Also, the auction of five leases to develop the West Coast’s first floating offshore wind turbines could someday produce enough carbon-free power to light up millions of homes. It’s a victory for renewable energy advocates, but it’s raising concerns about its potential to harm one of California’s offshore treasures: migratory whales. Finally, the new book, “Viva Hollywood:The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film” is a deep dive into cinema history. It serves up not just the famous stars we see on the screen but also the often forgotten artists who worked behind the scenes on Hollywood classics.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 12 Modern-Day Animals That Look Like Dinosaurs!
Nowadays, dinosaurs are widely used as animated, fictional characters in books and movies! In reality, these reptiles appeared on Earth between 243 and 233.23 million years ago. After the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event, dinosaurs became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. If you’re wondering whether there’s a modern-day animal that looks like a...
KPBS
Border wall expansion threatens annual binational Christmas tradition
For the 29th year in a row faith leaders, human rights groups and migrant activists celebrate La Posada Sin Fronteras, a traditional Christmas holiday party at the binational Friendship Park. In the United States a small group trudged through muddy roads to get as close as they could to the...
KPBS
U.S. reaches a fusion power milestone. Will it be enough to save the planet?
Scientists with the U.S. Department of Energy have reached a breakthrough in nuclear fusion. For the first time ever in a laboratory, researchers were able to generate more energy from fusion reactions than they used to start the process. The total gain was around 150%. "America has achieved a tremendous...
macaronikid.com
America’s Egg Farmers Hosts Egg Design Submission Call For Kids
Here's an egg-citing opportunity your kids can take part in: America’s egg farmers are asking kids ages 5-18 to submit egg-sized designs as part of a 2023 Egg Design Submission Call. Selected egg designs will be featured in a special Easter exhibit in 2023. But hurry! The deadline to...
psychologytoday.com
Homo Ecophagus: A Species Who Devours Global Ecosystems
Physician and researcher Warren Hern argues that humans have evolved cultures and adaptations that have now become malignant. More than simply offering "a list of horribles," he offers hope by suggesting practical remedies for changing our maladaptive ways. Many authors, ranging from academics, to other professionals, to nature lovers of...
Inside the battle to save the sacred peyote ceremony: ‘We’re in dire straits’
Used in Native religious ceremonies but now adopted by A-list celebrities, the cactus is threatened by land development and over-harvesting
