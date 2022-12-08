The new law is intended to protect same-sex and interracial marriages if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage nationwide. Then, California’s Reparations Task Force has reached a pivotal point in its goal to develop reparations proposals for African Americans. The next two hearings happening this week could cement recommendations for who would be eligible for reparations and what exactly reparations will be for. And, by 2025, all California four-year-olds will be guaranteed a free spot in a new grade, called transitional kindergarten ot TK. But the move has introduced unintended consequences for childcare providers. And, San Diego’s housing market will continue to cool in 2023, that’s the prediction of a new report. A continuation of the trend San Diego has seen over the past several months. Also, the auction of five leases to develop the West Coast’s first floating offshore wind turbines could someday produce enough carbon-free power to light up millions of homes. It’s a victory for renewable energy advocates, but it’s raising concerns about its potential to harm one of California’s offshore treasures: migratory whales. Finally, the new book, “Viva Hollywood:The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film” is a deep dive into cinema history. It serves up not just the famous stars we see on the screen but also the often forgotten artists who worked behind the scenes on Hollywood classics.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO