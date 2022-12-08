Read full article on original website
Misti Kingsbury
4d ago
First time since 2020 because they labeled all deaths as COVID. Historically, there's 60-80k flu deaths nationwide, but not when there's an agenda to push.
Reply(1)
2
Related
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Interested in becoming a Sacramento County grand juror? Applications are now open
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County is looking for more grand jurors. According to a public information officer with the Sacramento County Superior Court of California, recruitment for prospective jurors started last month, but they have only received about a dozen applications. These are some of the requirements:. 18 or...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on NorCal storm, Sacramento Co helicopter makes emergency landing, Stockton teen kidnapping
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
KCRA.com
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
One person dead and another with major injuries after Calaveras County crash
(KTXL) — One person was killed and another received major injuries after their vehicle overturned and impacted a tree on Tuesday near the community of Mountain Ranch in Calaveras County, according to the California Highway Patrol San Andreas Office. The CHP said that the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling along Railroad Flat Road towards Sheep […]
KCRA.com
Warming centers open in Sacramento, Elk Grove during expected cold temperatures
Sacramento and Elk Grove are opening two warming centers as cold temperatures are expected in Northern California. Elk Grove’s warming center began on Monday and will operate until Thursday. This center is located in the Wackford Community Complex at 9014 Bruceville Road and will be open from 6 p.m....
KCRA.com
Shelter-in-place lifted at San Juan High School after report of possible explosive device
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A shelter-in-place order at San Juan High School was lifted Tuesday afternoon after an investigation into reports of a possible explosive device on campus. “Our officers conducted extensive searches and nothing suspicious was located. School is resuming their education as scheduled,” Citric Heights police said...
KCRA.com
California man, son book last-minute Hawaii trip to get bird's eye view of Mauna Loa eruption
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine booking a trip to Hawaii specifically to watch a volcano erupt. That's what a father-son duo from California set out to do while Mauna Loa was still active. The last-minute plan to witness nature at work started when 70-year-old Antelope resident William Clements got a...
KCRA.com
Man dead after fight in Sacramento County, sheriff's officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a fight on Sunday in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found an unresponsive man in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway after receiving reports at around 5:20 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
KCRA.com
El Dorado County health officials urge people to take precautions after county reports first flu death
Flu cases are on the rise all across the country, including here in Northern California. El Dorado County has reported its first flu death in nearly three years. Local doctors say the rise in cases was anticipated after monitoring cases in Australia earlier this year. "They saw a three times...
KCRA.com
Man arrested after fight at apartment complex leaves another dead, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 29-year-old man after afight at a Sacramento County apartment complex left another man dead, officials said Tuesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Arlando Arnold faces a voluntary manslaughter charge and was booked into the county jail. The fight happened Sunday at an...
KCRA.com
2023 Blood Drive For Life: How to donate during our January blood drive
KCRA 3 is teaming up with Vitalant for the annual Blood Drive for Life, which this year is taking place on Jan. 4-7 across two locations in Rocklin and Sacramento. January is designated as National Blood Donor Month because there are usually fewer donors after the winter holidays even though blood is still critically needed. Blood has to constantly be replenished because it’s perishable. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and there is no artificial substitute, Vitalant says.
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
KCRA.com
Sacramento County sheriff helicopter makes emergency landing in field, no injuries reported
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were onboard when a Sacramento County sheriff's helicopter made an emergency landing in a field in Rancho Cordova, authorities said. The landing happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. No one...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
Man hit and killed in crash near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Roseville. According to CHP, it happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunrise Boulevard, south of Kensington Drive. CHP says an Uber driver was heading south on Sunrise Boulevard at...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Roseville, CHP says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a car in Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on southbound Sunrise Avenue, near Twin Oaks Avenue. CHP said the pedestrian was not walking in a crosswalk and “popped...
KCRA.com
Abrupt notice of Rocklin charter school closure leaves families wondering where they'll go
ROCKLIN, Calif. — When Wendy and Damon Jenkins enrolled their daughter at Placer Academy Charter school in Rocklin, they couldn't believe their luck. "It was perfect. We were surprised at how perfect it was, actually," Damon Jenkins said. "It was like, 'Wow! This is exactly what we wanted.'" The...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
Comments / 2