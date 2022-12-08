KCRA 3 is teaming up with Vitalant for the annual Blood Drive for Life, which this year is taking place on Jan. 4-7 across two locations in Rocklin and Sacramento. January is designated as National Blood Donor Month because there are usually fewer donors after the winter holidays even though blood is still critically needed. Blood has to constantly be replenished because it’s perishable. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and there is no artificial substitute, Vitalant says.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO