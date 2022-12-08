ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 2

Misti Kingsbury
4d ago

First time since 2020 because they labeled all deaths as COVID. Historically, there's 60-80k flu deaths nationwide, but not when there's an agenda to push.

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man dead after fight in Sacramento County, sheriff's officials say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is dead after a fight on Sunday in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found an unresponsive man in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway after receiving reports at around 5:20 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2023 Blood Drive For Life: How to donate during our January blood drive

KCRA 3 is teaming up with Vitalant for the annual Blood Drive for Life, which this year is taking place on Jan. 4-7 across two locations in Rocklin and Sacramento. January is designated as National Blood Donor Month because there are usually fewer donors after the winter holidays even though blood is still critically needed. Blood has to constantly be replenished because it’s perishable. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and there is no artificial substitute, Vitalant says.
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Man hit and killed in crash near Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Roseville. According to CHP, it happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunrise Boulevard, south of Kensington Drive. CHP says an Uber driver was heading south on Sunrise Boulevard at...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Roseville, CHP says

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a car in Roseville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on southbound Sunrise Avenue, near Twin Oaks Avenue. CHP said the pedestrian was not walking in a crosswalk and “popped...
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy