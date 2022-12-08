Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
NFL World Reacts To Bill Clinton's Appearance Sunday
A former U.S. president will be in attendance at Sunday's Giants vs. Eagles game. Bill Clinton is at the Meadowlands on Sunday, as he'll be taking in the New York vs. Philadelphia game. "President Bill Clinton attending #Eagles at #Giants," Josina Anderson tweeted. Clinton is rocking a New York Giants...
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired Immediately Sunday
The NFL world is furious with a referee in the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon. One referee ruled Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out on a scoring play, even though he appeared to never actually touch the sideline. NFL fans are furious. "Did the refs just...
Racing World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
America just can't seem to get enough auto racing and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is more than happy to keep feeding his hungry audience. On Monday, Stewart's Superstar Racing Experience promotion announced that it has partnered with ESPN to revive Thursday Night Thunder starting in the summer of 2023. Thursday Night Thunder was a popular USAC racing show on ESPN in the 1980s and was where the legendary Jeff Gordon first rose to national prominence.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Jemele Hill Update
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill published a memoir earlier this year. Unfortunately, the book sales numbers are reportedly not great. According to Outkick, Hill has sold a little more than 5,000 copies so far. “'Uphill' has sold just 5,034 copies since its October 25 release, according to publisher data. The...
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement
The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury
Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
Football World Reacts To Heisman Trophy Ceremony Drama
We had some drama at the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night. While USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the award, there was some drama on the stage between Ohio State finalist C.J. Stroud and former winner Desmond Howard. Last year, Howard took a shot at Stroud and the...
NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Trade Rumor
Who's going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season?. If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might seek a trade. One Green Bay insider expects Love to demand a trade away from the Packers if he's not the starter next...
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Herschel Walker Wife Update
Herschel Walker lost his runoff election to his opponent, Raphael Warnock, earlier this week.. Unfortunately, some within Walker's campaign are reportedly not feeling good about his wife, Julie. A report from The Daily Beast suggests that at least one staffer blames Walker's wife for what happened to the campaign over...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team
This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
