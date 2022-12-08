Read full article on original website
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
A pacemaker without a battery could become a reality thanks to UArizona
PHOENIX — Thousands of people go to the hospital every year needing help to keep their hearts on the beat. In many cases, the answer is a pacemaker. The device first used in the 1960s helps keep a heart in rhythm with an electric shock. However, a device under...
