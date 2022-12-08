Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Future
The future of Sasha Banks in WWE has been up in the air since her walkout from the company in May. Amidst initial reports that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion had been released from WWE, more recent reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claim she is still under contract with the company. Based on the latter, the two sides were reportedly undergoing negotiations to work out a potential on-screen return date for "The Boss." Unfortunately, the two parties experienced some "hang-ups."
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Details Real Life Relationship With Paul Heyman
Bloodline member and brother to the Usos Solo Sikoa has opened up about his relationship with the group’s wise man, Paul Heyman. Sikoa joined the Bloodline at WWE Clash At The Castle in September of this year, when he made a surprise appearance at the end of the premium live event to help his cousin Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
wrestlinginc.com
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Rocky Johnson Had A Big Influence On This Former WWE Star
Longtime WWE performer and producer Sylvain Grenier is opening up about his experience training with Rocky Johnson and his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, during the 1990s and the impact it had on the early days of his career. Grenier, who went on to become a four-time WWE Tag Team...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Discusses Whether Sasha Banks Would Be A Good Fit For Bullet Club
Could Sasha Banks become a member of the Bullet Club? That alliance seems more likely now than it ever has before. As previously noted, PWInsider is reporting that Banks is set to be at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. There has been no confirmation that Banks will appear before the crowd, but it was noted that NJPW would be responsible for bringing her in rather than Banks flying herself in just to visit.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Clarifies Retirement Plans
As reported earlier, during a Zoom chat with members of AdFreeShows.com, AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson was asked about his plans for 2023, to which he replied that he is "just going to plan on a year and a half from now being retired from the business."
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Comments On Potential WWE Tag Title Run
Ronda Rousey is a former "Raw" Women's Champion and currently a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after making her WWE in-ring debut in 2018. As of late, "the baddest woman on the planet" has joined forces with real-life friend Shayna Baszler to dominate the women's division on Friday nights. The recent pairing has naturally led to fans wondering if the duo will be targeting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment
The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status. Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two...
wrestlinginc.com
Cathy Kelley Explains WWE Exit
From top to bottom, there have been a ton of changes in WWE this year. One area that received a fairly large shake-up is the broadcast team. Back in October 2022, all three shows and Premium Live Events saw a return to a two-man commentary team after the departure of Jimmy Smith from "Raw" and Pat McAfee's temporary sabbatical from "Smackdown" in order to work with ESPN.
