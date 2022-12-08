Effective: 2022-12-13 17:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: De Soto; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Eastern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 545 PM CST. * At 502 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shelbyville, or 10 miles southeast of Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mansfield around 545 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Huxley, Pelican, Hurstown, Stanley, Grand Cane, South Mansfield and Jordans Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

