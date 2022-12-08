Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for De Soto, Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: De Soto; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Eastern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 545 PM CST. * At 502 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shelbyville, or 10 miles southeast of Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mansfield around 545 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Huxley, Pelican, Hurstown, Stanley, Grand Cane, South Mansfield and Jordans Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CENTER, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HOMER, JENA, JONESBORO, LEWISVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MINDEN, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, WINNFIELD, AND ZWOLLE.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY ICE STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Comments / 0