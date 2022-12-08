Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SOUTH CENTRAL SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for eastern Texas.
Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 14:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for Trinity County. Target Area: Houston; Trinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Trinity and central Houston Counties through 545 PM CST At 514 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lovelady, or 11 miles east of Austonio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crockett, Lovelady, Kennard and Pennington. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for De Soto, Sabine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: De Soto; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Eastern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 545 PM CST. * At 502 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shelbyville, or 10 miles southeast of Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mansfield around 545 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Huxley, Pelican, Hurstown, Stanley, Grand Cane, South Mansfield and Jordans Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Watch issued for Polk, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 16:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Polk; Trinity Tornado Watch 583 remains valid until 10 PM CST this evening for the following areas In Texas this watch includes 2 counties In southeast Texas Polk Trinity This includes the cities of Corrigan, Groveton, Livingston, and Trinity.
Tornado Watch issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby TORNADO WATCH 583 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA LAFAYETTE NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO CLAIBORNE DE SOTO NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CENTER, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HOMER, JENA, JONESBORO, LEWISVILLE, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MINDEN, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NACOGDOCHES, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, WINNFIELD, AND ZWOLLE.
Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS
