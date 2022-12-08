Read full article on original website
Tiny Belgian village wins £123 euromillions lottery
Christmas came early for 165 people from the small northern Belgian village of Olmen who won 142,897,164 euros (£123,196,406 million) in the EuroMillions lottery this week, the biggest group win ever in Belgium.Each individual will get almost 900,000 euros tax-free, EuroMillions spokesperson Joke Vermoere told Reuters.She said it was the first time in Belgium that such a big group had won this much. “It’s a lovely story, really.”The winners all chipped in 15 euros to a pot set up in a local store whose owners regularly organise a EuroMillions group buy, resulting in the occasional win but never a major...
EuroMillions: Winning numbers for £14m jackpot on Friday 9 December
Friday’s winning lottery numbers have been revealed, with the chance to win a £14 million jackpot.Here are the winning lottery numbers for the 9 December’s draw:Tonight’s National LotteryEuroMillions winning numbers are: 08, 27, 31, 46, 50.The Lucky Stars are: 01, 03.Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £14 million.Millionaire Maker Selection – one UK millionaire has been created: ZKXW22119Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 05, 08, 25, 30, 35.The Thunderball is 14.The life-changing sum would make the winner richer than tennis star Emma Raducanu, who currently has a net worth of £10 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.Earlier on...
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
83-Year-Old Lotto Max Winner Realized She Won $60M 'Half-Dressed' At A Foodland In Ontario
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario was rewarded for her lifetime of good deeds earlier this month after scoring the $60 million jackpot in the November 1, 2022, draw. According to OLG, 83-year-old Vera Page of Vankleek Hill has spent her entire life caring for others — she even gave her sister a kidney! And it looks like her saint-like existence is finally paying off for the great grandmother, who is now a card-carrying member of the province's multimillionaire club.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Meet the oldest person to have ever lived
Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?
The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
A historic house, listed as the 'most remote' property in England, is going on sale for around $11.9 million
Skiddaw House in the Lake District in northwest England comes with around 3,000 acres of land, including three mountaintops, and was built in 1829.
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Princes Andrew and Harry will keep their last royal roles. But there's a catch
When King Charles III celebrated his birthday earlier this week, the headlines focused on the new monarch taking on a new park ranger post previously held by his father, Prince Philip.
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Passenger dies onboard easyJet flight
A passenger died onboard a recent easyJet flight from Cyprus to the UK.Travellers became worried about the unnamed, dark-haired man in his fifties when he failed to wake up during the Paphos to London Gatwick service on 17 November.Flight EZY8454 departed from Paphos at around 2.20pm GMT, with concerns over the man’s health arising an hour and 20 minutes later, at around 3.40pm GMT.Cabin crew asked if there was a doctor onboard to provide medical assistance but no one came forward, reported the Daily Star.A defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the man, but attempts to revive him...
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
U.K. archaeologists unearth 7th century treasures owned by woman who may have been Christian religious leader
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
