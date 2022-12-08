Read full article on original website
More cases of bird flu found in northwest Iowa turkey facilities
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed its third new case of avian influenza in northwest Iowa in the last two days. The latest case is in Ida County is in a commercial turkey flock with 90,000 birds, and comes after new cases were reported in commercial turkey flocks in Buena Vista and Cherokee County Sunday. There have been seven total cases of the bird flu confirmed this month — with more than 400,000 birds that have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.
Temperatures around freezing could bring a mix of precipitation this afternoon
Freezing rain could make the going very slow this afternoon and tomorrow morning across much of northwest and north-central Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says it’s a tricky call to make but they want motorists across the region to be cautious. “Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, one or two degrees above or below,” Curtis says, “and for the most part, we’re not talking about snow with this one, we’re talking about freezing drizzle, freezing rain or maybe just generic cold rain.”
State of Iowa tax revenue up 6.7% since July 1
State tax collections are continuing to grow significantly, but tax cuts that take effect soon will likely alter that trend. Net state tax revenue is up 6.7% over the past five months, but the top state income tax rates for individuals and corporations will be reduced January 1. “Retirement income...
Iowa Veterans Trust Fund runs out of money
The fund that provides Iowa veterans with financial help is out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, home and vehicle repairs, and counseling. Karl Lettow, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs, says it’s the first time the fund has run out of money. That’s because in January 2021, the veterans commission increased who could qualify in response to rising costs.
Auditors find managers in a state agency weren’t reviewing workers’ time sheets
A report from the State Auditor has found the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division wasn’t reviewing payroll journals before. forwarding time sheets to the agency that pays state employees. The payroll records were being submitted to a manager, but according to the state auditor’s report no one in the Alcoholic...
State to get millions of dollars in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens
Iowa will receive more than $70 million in an opioid settlement with the two largest pharmacy chains in the country. Attorney General Tom Miller released information that says the money is coming from a nearly $11 billion nationwide agreement with CVS and Walgreens. Miller and Attorney’s General from other states accused the two chains of ignoring red flags on opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of the drugs.
