Andrew Reynolds has joined New Balance Numeric’s team, after 3 years on Vans. Watch his introduction clips, filmed and edited by Kyle Camarillo and Tylre Wilcox, above!. Reynolds has worked on projects with The Berrics since the very beginning, and his history with our founders—Steve Berra and Eric Koston—goes back decades. Among his dozens of videos are top-tier entries in our Battle At The Berrics, Run & Gun, and Battle Commander series, but our five-part docuseries ‘Life On Video’ gives you a deeper look into what makes this legend tick. Watch the first episode below, then check out the rest of the series here!

6 HOURS AGO