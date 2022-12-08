Snake Farm decks are live in The Canteen! Cody Mac was nice enough to sign a bunch of these bad boys for us, sealing each one with a trick, and we… uh, deliver it to you when you order from The Canteen! That’s ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ (or maybe we should call this one ‘Signed, Scales, and Da Slither’?) in a nutshell.

