Read full article on original website
Related
The Berrics Canteen
Cody McEntire’s Snake Farm: Signed, Sealed & Delivered
Snake Farm decks are live in The Canteen! Cody Mac was nice enough to sign a bunch of these bad boys for us, sealing each one with a trick, and we… uh, deliver it to you when you order from The Canteen! That’s ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ (or maybe we should call this one ‘Signed, Scales, and Da Slither’?) in a nutshell.
The Berrics Canteen
Must Watch: Drake Johnson’s ‘See You Later’ Part
Filmer Jack Eddy has released a new part featuring longtime collaborator Drake Johnson. ‘See You Later’ highlights Johnson’s silky smooth style and monster pop (the ender will make you do a double take). He even ollies over a long-ass street grate that would turn any other mortal man to Swiss cheese. We hope we’ll be seeing much more of this dude later!
The Berrics Canteen
Liquid Death x Nixon Collaboration ‘Death Clock II’ Watch Available Now
Liquid Death and Nixon introduce a watch for the 0.1%: the Death Clock II. Each of the gold links in its band are hand-assembled by fairtrade demons who were raised exclusively on a diet of black acorns. And the golden axes to represent the hours and minutes were forged in a river of blood deep inside the Glorgoroth Mountains.
Comments / 0