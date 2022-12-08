ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Lady Falcons beat Morristown West to earn second consecutive win

By By Bobby Vaughn
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

After starting the season winless the Lady Falcons defeat the Lady Trojans from Morristown Tuesday for their second consecutive win.

The Lady Falcons led most of the contest until a last minute 3 point shot made by the Lady Trojans to send the game to overtime.

The Lady Falcons did not give up and pressed hard in overtime to eventually come out with a win of 54-52.

Top Scorer for the Falcons was Veda Barton with 14 point with Kendra Huff having 13 points and Ava Jackson with 11 points and Emerson Head with 10 points on the night.

Delaney Weddington had a high 29 points for Morristown West.

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
