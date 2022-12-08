Close election results in Antioch, Richmond council races to get a second look in recount

SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor. It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO