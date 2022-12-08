Close election results in Antioch, Richmond council races to get a second look in recount

Read full article on original website
City of Novato to hire additional staff, select commissioners as it addresses homelessness
The city of Novato is committed to addressing homelessness there, adding two new positions at City Hall to focus on homelessness response. A principal management analyst and a homeless outreach specialist, added to the city manager’s office, will help guide Novato’s response to homelessness, develop best-practice-oriented public policy and coordinate outreach efforts.
City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor. It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
Belmont pool could need redesign as new bill impacts project’s funding
Discussions of how the pool design could change are expected to happen in early 2023. The post Belmont pool could need redesign as new bill impacts project’s funding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory...
Sonoma County hones in on equity goals as strategic plan takes aim at racial disparities
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has given final approval to the “mission, vision and values” of the county’s Office of Equity, first formed in 2020. The mission of the Office of Equity is to work in partnership with Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, as well as members of the community that are “impacted by systemic inequalities,” the county said.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
Activists demand end of horse racing after latest animal deaths at Golden Gate Fields
Animal rights activists protested outside of Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley following the death of a horse last week at the track, activists said. Beautiful Lavender is the 15th racehorse to die this year at Golden Gate Fields. The thoroughbred is the fourth horse to die at the track in about three weeks. Protesters demonstrated at the track this past Friday and Saturday in response to the most recent deaths.
Church offers no-interest loans to increase Black homeownership in Contra Costa County
Even though she was gainfully employed at a bio-pharma company, had built up some savings and made money on the side as a travel adviser, Astrid Heim had a hard time becoming a Bay Area homeowner. That changed in February, when she found out about interest-free loans through the Black...
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
The envelope, please: Richmond City Council election decided via random game of chance
The luck of the draw was with Cesar Zepeda on Tuesday morning. To break a tie in last month’s election to represent District 2 on the Richmond City Council, Zepeda won in a drawing of sealed envelopes Tuesday morning in the council chambers. Weeks after Election Night, Zepeda was...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Dec. 6-8
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 764 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
Demystifying Data: High-wage job growth soars past low- and middle-wage jobs since 1990
Ted Egan, the chief economist at the Office of the Controller for the city of San Francisco, discusses the complications and effects of wage-level job growth. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
