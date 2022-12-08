ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Close election results in Antioch, Richmond council races to get a second look in recount

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

City of Novato to hire additional staff, select commissioners as it addresses homelessness

The city of Novato is committed to addressing homelessness there, adding two new positions at City Hall to focus on homelessness response. A principal management analyst and a homeless outreach specialist, added to the city manager’s office, will help guide Novato’s response to homelessness, develop best-practice-oriented public policy and coordinate outreach efforts.
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor

SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor.  It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
SAN MATEO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday evening include:. The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sonoma County hones in on equity goals as strategic plan takes aim at racial disparities

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has given final approval to the “mission, vision and values” of the county’s Office of Equity, first formed in 2020. The mission of the Office of Equity is to work in partnership with Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, as well as members of the community that are “impacted by systemic inequalities,” the county said.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course

THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Activists demand end of horse racing after latest animal deaths at Golden Gate Fields

Animal rights activists protested outside of Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley following the death of a horse last week at the track, activists said. Beautiful Lavender is the 15th racehorse to die this year at Golden Gate Fields. The thoroughbred is the fourth horse to die at the track in about three weeks. Protesters demonstrated at the track this past Friday and Saturday in response to the most recent deaths.
BERKELEY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Dec. 6-8

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 764 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
Beth Torres

Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program

Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: High-wage job growth soars past low- and middle-wage jobs since 1990

Ted Egan, the chief economist at the Office of the Controller for the city of San Francisco, discusses the complications and effects of wage-level job growth. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy