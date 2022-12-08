Nearly half (48%) of Americans claim they’re prepared for the worst when it comes to their homes. Yet out of the 2,000 homeowners polled, 65% of policyholders admitted they have no idea what their home insurance actually covers. A majority (53%) said they live in a natural disaster-prone area and two in three are willing to go the extra mile to protect their homes from potential natural disasters, even if that means paying more for home insurance. Respondents believe the most important coverage to have on a home nowadays includes fire damage protection (39%), storm damage protection (35%) and coverage for personal valuables...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO