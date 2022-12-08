ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

The best car insurance companies based on cost, coverage and service

Car insurance is a necessary expense for most Americans, since driving without it is illegal and public transportation options are limited outside of major U.S. cities. Insuring a vehicle can be costly, especially if you're a new driver or insuring a luxury car, but it can save you tens of thousands of dollars in case of damage or theft.
HAWAII STATE
Vice

COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
BoardingArea

Where Are The Most Stressful Airports In The World — and In the United States?

Some people might argue that the most stressful part of travel is the airport itself, which can be noisy, crowded, uncomfortable, expensive, and inconvenient — parking can be virtually impossible during holidays and flights can be delayed or canceled as two of many examples — not to mention being processed through the long lines of the security checkpoint and having to comply with numerous restrictions and regulations…
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance

Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
InsuranceNewsNet

Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable

Daily Star, The (Hammond, LA) Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the Gulf Coast , particularly in. to try and really muck up the problems faced by property owners who are trying to protect the value of their homes. If some members of. Congress. have their way, look...
LOUISIANA STATE
WLNS

Skepticism surrounds Granger solar plans in Locke Twp.

LOCKE TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Locke Township residents are pressing township leaders to intervene with possible land development by Granger Waste Services. Some are hearing it’s going to be a solar farm, others are skeptical it might be a landfill. This was the first township board meeting after supervisor Dorthey Hart met with Granger […]
InsuranceNewsNet

Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Most Americans have no clue what their home insurance covers: poll

Nearly half (48%) of Americans claim they’re prepared for the worst when it comes to their homes.  Yet out of the 2,000 homeowners polled, 65% of policyholders admitted they have no idea what their home insurance actually covers. A majority (53%) said they live in a natural disaster-prone area and two in three are willing to go the extra mile to protect their homes from potential natural disasters, even if that means paying more for home insurance. Respondents believe the most important coverage to have on a home nowadays includes fire damage protection (39%), storm damage protection (35%) and coverage for personal valuables...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
FLORIDA STATE
