Car insurance is a necessary expense for most Americans, since driving without it is illegal and public transportation options are limited outside of major U.S. cities. Insuring a vehicle can be costly, especially if you're a new driver or insuring a luxury car, but it can save you tens of thousands of dollars in case of damage or theft.
New Jersey Health Insurance Fund (“hi” fund) Celebrates 30th Anniversary
Is proud to celebrate 30 years of commitment and service to public entities across. The “hi” fund, which started with four individual funds in 1992, has grown to include nine regional health insurance funds (HIFs) that serve 267 public entities, including municipalities, municipal utility authorities, school districts and fire districts.
R Street Institute Releases 10th Annual Insurance Regulation Report Card
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) released the 10th edition of its Insurance Regulation Report Card. The report, authored by R Street Director of Finance, Insurance and Trade,. Jerry Theodorou. , analyzes and evaluates the effectiveness of state government regulation of property and casualty insurance and assigns a letter grade to...
WorldTrips Reports Higher Travel Insurance Demand as Trip Costs Rise
CARMEL, Ind. , Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest customer data from WorldTrips shows an increasing number of travelers are spending more on vacations. The average cost for a 2023 trip to. Europe. is already around. $8,817. — that's up from. $4,684. in 2022. Domestic trips also went up...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Farmers Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Farmers Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Members of Enumclaw Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Mutual of. Enumclaw Insurance Company. and. Enumclaw Property & Casualty Insurance Company. , which comprise. Enumclaw Insurance Group.
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk
SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance
Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
Homeowners insurance may become unaffordable
Daily Star, The (Hammond, LA) Just when you thought the insurance crisis along the Gulf Coast , particularly in. to try and really muck up the problems faced by property owners who are trying to protect the value of their homes. If some members of. Congress. have their way, look...
Higginbotham Enters Universal City, Texas, with TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc.
PRNewswire/ -- TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc. , an independent property/casualty insurance agency serving businesses and individuals in. , an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as one of the largest independent brokers in the. U.S. With the arrangement,. TrustStar Insurance Services. will have added ability to offer employee benefit...
Reps. Cammack, Soto Lead Bipartisan Letter To House & Senate Appropriators Requesting Relief For Specialty Crop Insurance Providers
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) congressional delegation in sending a bipartisan letter to. appropriators, urging them to provide relief for specialty crop insurance providers who are facing steep Administrative and Operating (A&O) costs. In 2011, a cap on the administrative and operating (A&O) expense reimbursement was established to ensure that,...
Most Americans have no clue what their home insurance covers: poll
Nearly half (48%) of Americans claim they’re prepared for the worst when it comes to their homes. Yet out of the 2,000 homeowners polled, 65% of policyholders admitted they have no idea what their home insurance actually covers. A majority (53%) said they live in a natural disaster-prone area and two in three are willing to go the extra mile to protect their homes from potential natural disasters, even if that means paying more for home insurance. Respondents believe the most important coverage to have on a home nowadays includes fire damage protection (39%), storm damage protection (35%) and coverage for personal valuables...
DNC: DeSantis's First Order of Business? Lining the Pockets of Big Insurance Companies
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) is getting right to work after the midterm elections, calling a special legislative session to reward the big insurance companies that supported his campaign. As Floridians struggle with some of the highest housing and insurance costs in the country, DeSantis is again working to bail out insurance companies while raising rates on homeowners.
