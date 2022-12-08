Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Lake Charles celebrating grand opening with fireworks display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This evening, Horseshoe Lake Charles will be displaying fireworks at 9 p.m. from a barge over the lake as part of its opening day celebration. The U.S. Coast Guard will establish a temporary safety zone for navigable waters within a 420-foot radius of the barge from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m.
Who Has The Best Breakfast In Lake Charles, Louisiana?
I don't know about you, but I can eat breakfast or brunch day and night. I love breakfast food! If I have something for breakfast, I can go all day until it's time to eat dinner. If I miss breakfast, my whole day seems out of wack. I think I'm the only one.
KPLC TV
Sulphur neighborhood recognized at city council for Christmas lights display
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a sight to see on Pecan Street in Sulphur. At Monday’s city council meeting, the residents were recognized for ten years of their Christmas light tradition. “We came up with this idea to line the sidewalks and at lease have some decorations...
Join Us For Canines & Cocktails At The Lake Charles Paramount Room
Come and support local art and culture while helping a few furry friends find a forever home just in time for Christmas. Friday, December 16th, 2022, join us for "Canines & Cocktails: A Night of Fine Dining” presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum and SWLA food guru Chef Amanda Cusey!
Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
KPLC TV
Horseshoe Casino plans drone display on Dec. 30
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles has a drone light show planned for Dec. 30. The casino says 200 drones are expected to create the light show over the lake. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. The Coast Guard...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff
Seven teams competed Saturday in the annual Lake Arthur Christmas gumbo cookoff sponsored by the Lake Arthur High School Varsity Club. The cookoff kicked off the town’s holiday festivities which included live music, a parade, fireworks and more. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
Country’s Lee Brice Coming To Kinder, Louisiana
Another great concert is headed to Southwest Louisiana as it has been announced that country music singer Lee Brice is coming to Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that the country music rocker will be making a stop in January of 2023. Get ready for a big night of country music from an artist and songs you know and love.
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
KPLC TV
Care Help of Sulphur flips the script on Christmas gift giving
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Shopping for your parents can be a challenge no matter how old you are, but Care Help in Sulphur wanted to help make the whole family feel special by treating kids to a shopping spree to shop for their parents. For some it can be a...
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
Lake Charles American Press
Eight Days of Hope volunteers leaving LC better than they found it
Eight Days of Hope volunteers will leave Lake Charles today better than they found it. A few arrived in RVs. Most slept on cots inside the Civic Center. Each day began with prayer and ended with worship for this national faith-based organization. In between, about 900 men and women of various skill levels from 41 states helped the owners of 150 houses make repairs that have been needed since the hurricanes of 2020 and/or the flooding of May 2021.
Lake Charles American Press
Unexpected treasures: Flea markets and antique stores offer unique finds for holiday gifting
When shopping locally for the holidays, don’t forget about flea markets and antique stores. Find the perfect item to add to someone’s collection. Help someone start a collection. Buy Christmas decor for less. Add a well-made antique to any room of any style for the perfect finish. Get...
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Strong storms will rumble across Louisiana late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a significant risk that some of the storms could be severe as they move across Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dec. 11, 2022, booking report from the Calcasieu Correctional Center. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; no turn signals; Schedule II possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
KPLC TV
Body found on railroad tracks west of Merryville
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A male body was found on railroad tracks west of Merryville close to the Louisiana-Texas state line, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office. The call came in the morning hours of December 10, BPSO Sheriff Mark Herford said. The initial investigation did not...
Here’s Your First Look Inside The New Horseshoe Casino In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everybody has heard the all-new Caesars Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Resort is slated to open on December 12 at 12 noon. As previously mentioned, Caesars Entertainment bought the former Isle of Capri Casino, which has been amazingly transformed into the iconic Horseshoe. The fabulous grand opening event is today,...
Elton’s first African American mayor passes away
Mourning the loss the of their mayor, Avella Ackless, the Town of Elton, along with family and friends, attended the viewing service for her on Sunday evening.
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish Schools will be closed Wednesday Dec 14, 2022 due to a front moving through in the early morning hours with potential winds, excessive rainfall and flooding across the parish, according to the Jeff Davis School Board. Vernon Parish and Beauregard Parish schools...
horseandrider.com
Botulism Suspected in 15 Horses in Louisiana
Since December 3, 15 horses have become acutely ill at a Quarter Horse breeding farm in Vermilion Parish County, Louisiana. Two horses died within 48 hours of onset of clinical signs. Ten horses were euthanized within the same time frame due to rapid decline. Two horses are still alive at the LSU veterinary teaching hospital.
