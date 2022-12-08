Read full article on original website
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
Brief Lockdown at Dubuque High School on Monday
According to the Telegraph Herald, Police said a physical disturbance prompted a brief lockdown at a High School in Dubuque this morning. The TH reports that Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh confirmed that Hempstead High School in Dubuque was locked down shortly after officers were called to the scene at about 10:20 a.m. this morning for a "physical disturbance."
28th Annual Reflections in the Park is Full of Surprises
With Christmas mere days away, the holiday spirit is beginning to take hold in Dubuque. This is especially true at Louis Murphy Park, where the annual Reflections in the Park is underway nightly through the end of 2022. The 28th Annual holiday event is beautiful as it benefits a vital...
Join Y105 at Mason Dixon Saloon for a Holiday Food Drive
Help Y105 and two awesome Dubuque businesses celebrate the holidays and give back to the community for a special Holiday Food Drive!. On Saturday, December 17th, from 9:30am to 7pm, The Crow's Nest Tattoo Studio and Mason Dixon Saloon will be holding a food drive to give back to the community. This is your chance to do a good deed this Christmas and have the opportunity to get some new ink.
Top Illusionist Set to Bring Magic and Wonder to Dubuque
One of the most popular and beloved illusionists in the world is taking his talents to Dubuque come 2023!. The renowned Bill Blagg is bring his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. "The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!" will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center.
Dubuque Five Flags Center Names Permanent GM; Looks To Future Economic Impact
According to reports from the Telegraph Herald there’s big developments with the Five Flags Center in Dubuque as interim general manager Aaron Rainey has officially been named to the permanent role and the Dubuque City Council tours the facility in support of investing $25 million. While no official action...
Holiday Train is set to Visit Dubuque and surrounding areas this week.
The Canadian Pacific Train is back on the track after a 2 year hiatus. This year marks it's 24th year. The last time it made a stop in Dubuque was in 2018. Clinton: 4:30-5 p.m. at the East end of Main Avenue, near the sawmill museum. Bellevue: 7-7:30 p.m. at...
“Field of Dreams” TV Show Declines State Grant, Won’t Film in Iowa
Since it was announced, the Field of Dreams TV show has been all over the place in terms of its production. First, it was reported that the series would not be filmed in Dyersville, a massive blow to the local Dubuque economy and the show's attempt at authenticity. No cast list was ever announced either.
Dubuque to Florida Flights See Big Interest
With considerable fanfare, Avelo Airline announced earlier this year the start of nonstop passenger airline service between Dubuque and Orlando. For a good reason, Avelo's coming to Dubuque Regional Airport was big news across Dubuque and eastern Iowa. It was enthusiastically welcomed after American Airlines decided to depart from Dubuque in September, citing a pilot shortage as the reason.
Field Of Dreams Progress Continues in Dyersville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, Dyersville City Council members received welcome news as the final contract for the major Field of Dreams utility project again came in under the engineer’s estimate. The final leg of the project will deliver on-site improvements at Field of Dreams, and...
Several New Apartment Buildings Could Be Coming to Peosta
When you drive down U.S. Hwy 20 West, not long after exiting Dubuque, you can see that the city of Peosta, IA is in the middle of a boom. It's evident based on the new construction of homes and businesses right at the intersection of Hwy 20 and Cox Springs Road.
Fire Destroys Group Home In Guttenberg; 5 Taken To Hospital
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, five people were taken to the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics after a fire at an assisted-living residence last night (12/1). Names of those involved in the fire at the Imagine the Possibilities group home have not been released, but all were taken for evaluation and treatment of any injuries according to the Guttenberg Fire and Rescue.
Dubuque Chef to Represent Iowa on “TODAY” Show
The owner and chef of an acclaimed restaurant in Dubuque will be making (another) appearance on TV and showcasing his talents to the world just in time for the holiday season. Chef Kevin Scharpf, owner of Dubuque's Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and Otto's Place in Galena, IL, will be representing the state of Iowa on the TODAY show's "Great American Holiday Cookie Swap!" Scharpf took to Instagram to announce his upcoming appearance:
Dubuque Airport Prepares For $1.5 Million Solar Project
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission approved awarding an initial contract to Eagle Point Solar for the construction of a $1.5 million solar array on Tuesday (11/29). The planned array will be placed next to the Captain Robert L. Martin Terminal Building and...
Bell Tower’s 2023 Winter Theater Classes Now Accepting Kid Actors
The Bell Tower Theater is excited to announce their award-winning Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes are happening again this winter!. Youth from kindergarten to sixth grade can immerse themselves in these captivating and creative weekly classes' covering the world of music and theater. Bell Tower Theater Artistic Associate...
Santa and Mrs. Claus Bring Christmas Magic to Dubuque Kwik Stop (PHOTOS)
"Free Santa Day" was underway at Kwik Stop on Pennsylvania Avenue and the NW Arterial on Saturday, December 3rd. It was a fun-filled morning of kids and adults stopping by the store, and the adjoining Dairy Queen, to get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus!. Kwik Stop took...
Annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Dubuque Library This Weekend
It may not be the same as the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, but it should still be a great event. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Dubuque Carnegie-Stour Public Library. The Library’s tree lighting ceremony for its 18-foot Christmas tree decorated in full...
A Merry Millwork Market Kicks Off Today (12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3)
Today(12/2) and Tomorrow (12/3) an outdoor holiday market will take place in downtown Dubuque. “A Merry Millwork Market” will be held from 4 to 8pm today (12/2) and 9am to 2pm tomorrow (12/3). The event takes place on 10th Street between Jackson and Washington streets and includes a tree-lighting ceremony in the Schmid Innovation Center courtyard at 6pm today, as well as live music, horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa.
Authorities Release Names of 2 Persons Killed in Sunday Head-on Crash near Prairie du Chien, WI
We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash over the weekend near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. According to Crawford County Sheriff's Department. 43-year-old Tracy Jo Larson, of Prairie du Chien, and 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah, Iowa, died in Sunday's wreck. Three other people were injured, but their names have not been released as of Noon today(Nov 28).
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
