4 Warn Weather – The last couple of storm chances were less than impressive, including minimal rain and snow here in Metro Detroit Sunday. We have a couple of quiet days ahead before rain and snow chances appear later this week. It is mostly cloudy and cool early on this Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30s as you head out today. There is a light north breeze creating wind chills that are a good four or five degrees cooler than the air temps meaning you will have to bundle up if you’re walking to work, walking the dog, or working on your waistline. The winds are on the lighter side but will still be blowing enough to keep our wind chills in the middle to upper 20s at times early today.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO