ClickOnDetroit.com
Bavarian Inn Lodge breaks ground on Michigan’s largest indoor water park project
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Employees of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth broke ground on Tuesday in honor of its newest project focusing on building up Michigan’s largest indoor water park. The $80 million project focuses on new amenities at the hotel that’ll allow 140,000 square feet of family-friendly...
Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances
DETROIT – Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of fresh snow is something we Metro Detroiters do not see all too often. Here’s what experts are saying about our chances of snow on Christmas this year. The National Weather Service says a white Christmas is defined...
Gifts to inspire new goals this holiday season
The holidays can be a great time to reflect on the year that has passed and to start looking ahead to new goals for the new year. Some of those goals could be inspired by the gifts you give and receive. Amazon HR Manager Quinn Purifoy appeared on “Live In...
What you need to know before hitting the slopes in Michigan 🎿
Snow means good business for Michigan ski resorts. While there are many slopes to check out, we compiled a list of a few that should be on your radar this winter season. Below are the hours and lift ticket pricing for all day at multiple Michigan ski resorts. Please note that hours and lift ticket rates can vary on holidays. Ski and snowboarding rental prices are not included in the lift tickets below.
Ann Arbor Humane Society: Decrease in demand leads to long adoption wait for dogs
ANN ARBOR – Across the state of Michigan, animal rescues and shelters are “battling a capacity crisis of historic levels,” according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Shelter officials said more kittens have come through their doors this year than in the past 15 years, and...
Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
Metro Detroit woman targeted in check washing scam
A Metro Detroit woman was targeted in a new alarming check-washing scam. Check washing is a new high-tech scam that’s costing thousands of dollars to those who are being affected. “What is the point of putting money in the bank if the bank can’t protect it,” said victim Afreida...
Tracking western storm that’ll bring snow, rain to Metro Detroit this week
4Warn Weather – We have dry conditions for the most part this morning. The winds are trying to blow a few lake effect flakes from Lake Huron to our north, but we aren’t much concerned about that. We are trying to break this cloud spell over Pure Michigan,...
Tracking big weather changes in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – We’re in the middle of a four-day stretch of very cooperative shopping weather. Sure, it’s been cloudier than we’d like, not the prettiest days. But dry roads, light wind, and typical temperatures for this time of year sure don’t hurt the “shop ‘til you drop” crowd!
Impactful western storm headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – You’ve undoubtedly heard by now about that big western storm system that is generating everything from tornadoes to blizzard conditions. While that system is headed our way, we will once again be spared the most significant impacts. But not Tuesday night, as we’ll see some thin clouds early, but increasing clouds after that with lows in the upper-20s to near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius). Northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph.
Metro Detroit weather: More active weather later this week
4 Warn Weather – The last couple of storm chances were less than impressive, including minimal rain and snow here in Metro Detroit Sunday. We have a couple of quiet days ahead before rain and snow chances appear later this week. It is mostly cloudy and cool early on this Monday morning with temperatures in the low 30s as you head out today. There is a light north breeze creating wind chills that are a good four or five degrees cooler than the air temps meaning you will have to bundle up if you’re walking to work, walking the dog, or working on your waistline. The winds are on the lighter side but will still be blowing enough to keep our wind chills in the middle to upper 20s at times early today.
What to know about more wintry weather expected in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Our very weak system moved through the region late Saturday night and into the overnight hours bringing most everyone some light snow and/or a rain/snow shower wintry mix. That system has moved off to the East and we will bring dry weather back into the forecast as we work into our Sunday.
DNR: Macomb Township man shot, killed 3 Cooper’s hawks when utility company refused to cut down tree
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb Township man pleaded no contest after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks out of a tree because a utility company refused to cut it down, according to the DNR. Arthur Anderson, 65, owes $4,500 ($1,500 per bird) to the state and $475 in...
2 dispensaries open in Mount Clemens despite city saying they never issued permits
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – You can now buy recreational marijuana in Mount Clemens, even though the city doesn’t allow it. Two cannabis shops recently began selling adult-use marijuana after receiving licenses from the state regulatory agency. However, the city claims they never authorized such permits. The stores include...
$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station
CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County. On Saturday night (Dec. 10), the winning Lotto 47 numbers were 04-07-08-18-25-35. They matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
Metro Detroit groups’ proposal for paid sick time has made its way to the Michigan Court of Appeals
The fight for the protections has made its way to the Michigan Court of Appeals. A decision has yet to be made, but Local 4 spoke to one of the groups behind the push for earned paid sick time, and they are encouraged. “I know what it feels like to...
2 killed, 1 hurt when semi truck crosses median, crashes into second semi, pickup, SUV on US 23
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were killed and another was injured when a semi truck crossed the median on U.S. 23 and caused a crash with a second semi, a pickup, and an SUV. The crash happened at 9:28 p.m. Monday (Dec. 12) on southbound U.S. 23,...
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $200K Powerball prize
A Waterford man’s special numbers paid off in a big way when he won a $200,800 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Clinton Llewellyn, 62, matched four white balls and the Powerball – 02-11-22-35-60 PB:23 – on two tickets in the Nov. 2 drawing to win two $50,000 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, both prizes were multiplied to $100,000. Llewellyn also matched three white balls and the Powerball on four other tickets to win four $100 prizes. Thanks to the Power Play, those prizes were multiplied to $200. He bought his winning tickets online at MichiganLottery.com.
Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan
According to the CDC, one in seven Americans reports experiencing a substance use disorder. Overcoming a substance use disorder is not simple and usually cannot be done through willpower alone. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a national helpline for treatment referral and information services for people...
Former GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon says she won’t run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Tudor Dixon, the 2022 Republican candidate for Michigan governor who lost to incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has decided not to run for chair of the Michigan GOP. Political newcomer Dixon announced Monday, Dec. 12, that she will not be running for chair of the Michigan Republican Party, a seat she considered pursuing following her loss to Democrat Whitmer. Dixon tweeted that the move is “not right” for her at this time, but that she plans to serve the state “in other ways.”
