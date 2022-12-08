ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6PN5_0jc8oo3T00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago.

COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a return to past trends. ODH said its report last week factors in eight days of COVID-19 cases, while the previous week's report only had six days. This shrank the previous case count while growing the one last week.

However, that heightened case rate has stuck around, at least for an additional week. The latest numbers show just 30 cases fewer than compared to 16,091 in the Dec. 1 report.

Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past seven days, the state averaged around 2,294 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio also saw a plateau of people hospitalized with the virus alongside the latest case numbers, which stays consistent with the previous week. The 605 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past eight days (about 86 per day) show a decrease of two compared to the week prior.

COVID-19 deaths declined for Ohio, as ODH said 86 died from the virus compared to 92 deaths the week prior and 75 before that.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,259,911 +16,061
Hospitalizations 131,574 +605
Deaths 40,644 +86
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Bill overhauling control of public education passes Ohio Senate

A total of 4,835 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the last seven days. Another 4,565 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,538,928 +4,835
– % of all Ohioans 64.50%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 68.02%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,988,151 +4,565
– % of all Ohioans 59.78%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 63.27%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio measles outbreak up to 74 confirmed cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health is now reporting 74 confirmed cases of measles in central Ohio as of Tuesday morning, a one case increase from Monday’s numbers. Of the 74 measles cases, all but five are in unvaccinated children. Four cases are in partially vaccinated children who have received one dose of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio abortion rights advocates announce dueling ballot initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion rights advocates announced Monday two initiatives to place a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion in front of Ohio voters, the same day a proposal to make it more challenging to amend the state constitution cleared a legislative committee. The two coalitions, Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Protect Choice Ohio, are both […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Senate passes voter ID law

Reynoldsburg police chief addresses toxic work claims. Reynoldsburg police chief addresses toxic work claims. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ppk9xK. Avoid online shopping scams during holiday season. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Pn8MXb. Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh. Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3BxQjS3. ‘Elf The Musical’ performing at the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Board of Education approves anti-LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted in support of a resolution that will reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio’s top school board voted 10 to 7 to approve an amended resolution on Tuesday that opponents said will harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution after […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How the Respect for Marriage Act will affect Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill protecting the legitimacy of interracial and same-sex marriage was signed into law on Tuesday. However, existing Ohio statutes and constitutional amendments could still be a burden and a barrier for some couples. President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act after the legislation passed 61-36 in the Senate […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Woman sentenced for sending drug-soaked papers to Ohio prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A South African woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sending drugs via legal documents to Ohio prisoners. Tanya Baird, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty in June to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute K2.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Every K-12 student in Ohio could get school voucher under GOP proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill to provide cash to all families with school-aged children in the state to choose their public school district or a private school. Under the Parent Educational Freedom Act, or Senate Bill 368, every K-12 student in Ohio would qualify...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to sign up for Ohio Liquor's winter lottery

Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting …. Sale of flavored tobacco banned in Columbus starting in 2024. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FoLH1z. ‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Columbus murder …. A man who has already spent roughly two decades in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Avoid online shopping scams during holiday season

Avoid online shopping scams during holiday season. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Pn8MXb. Avoid online shopping scams during holiday season. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Pn8MXb. Reynoldsburg police chief addresses toxic work claims. Reynoldsburg police chief addresses toxic work claims. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ppk9xK. Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh. Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
theeastcountygazette.com

Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases

As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five. […]
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to homeowners and renters in Ohio

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mills (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, in Ohio we pay billions of dollars in local, state and federal taxes every year. But here is some great news that you need to know about. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs which may be a good fit for you. Let's talk about the programs available to those who own a home first.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy