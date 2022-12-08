According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Orange Street on Tuesday morning. The Pike County Communications District received a call about a structure fire in the 400 block of W. Orange Street in Troy at 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the release, TFD arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from an outbuilding located in the back yard of a residence, being utilized as a utility shed. The residential home was not impacted by the fire.

TROY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO