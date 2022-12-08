Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Trojans to honor graduates in Orlando
While most Troy University seniors that are graduating at the end of the Fall semester will be walking across the stage on campus on Friday, Dec. 16, Troy’s football players will be battling UTSA in the Cure Bowl. Troy Football’s seniors won’t get the chance to walk across the...
Troy Messenger
No. 24 Trojans face No. 25 Roadrunners in Cure Bowl
The 2022 college football season comes to a close for the No. 24-ranked Troy Trojans (11-2) on Friday, Dec. 16, in Orlando, Fla., in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl against the No. 25-ranked UTSA Roadrunners. The matchup between Troy and UTSA presents one of the most exciting matchups in all...
Troy Messenger
Troy men’s team throttles Tennessee Tech
After a three-game road stretch, that saw the Troy Trojans go 0-3, the Trojans (7-4) returned home to pick up an 87-64 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) on Dec. 10 by a score of 87-64. Tennessee Tech came out firing, scoring six straight points, to go up...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib wins first AHSAA basketball game
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots won their first basketball game as a part of the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Monday, Dec. 12, defeating Emmanuel Christian by a score of 50-35. The Patriots came out of the gates swinging, opening up a 15-10 lead in the first quarter, and...
Troy Messenger
Troy women’s hoops snaps losing streak
The Troy Trojans (4-5) women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 79-73 win over the Mercer Bears (3-6) on Saturday. The Trojans never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 20 points going into the fourth quarter when Mercer rallied to outscore Troy 30-20 in the final period to make things tighter.
Troy Messenger
Wilma Mullis was featured in The Messenger in 1969
In 1969, the Troy Messenger features a series of articles on “careers for women.” Here is one on Wilma Mullis and her career with her beauty salon. Occasionally a profession chooses a person rather than the person choosing the profession. In Mrs. Wilma Mullis case, the profession which chose her has provided a successful career.
Troy Messenger
Troy University names new Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard H. Boutwell, a 1991 Troy University alumnus, has been named the University’s Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement effective Jan. 1, 2023. Boutwell’s new role will include responsibility for governmental relations, development/alumni affairs, public affairs and strategic oversight of the University’s relationship with all...
Troy Messenger
Tickets on sale for Pike Piddler’s storytelling festival
The Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival will be back with a full complement of nationally acclaimed storytellers the last weekend in January and it will be full weekend of laughter mixed with a few salty, tender tears. The16th annual festival of stories will get off to supper and stories at the...
Troy Messenger
Local law enforcement responds to false report of active shooter at CHHS
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement from around the area responded to a report of an active shooter at Charles Henderson High School but that report was false. Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas confirmed that the report was false and all students and faculty are safe at CHHS and that the school system is thankful for law enforcement’s response.
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE appointes Cathy Lott
The Pike County Board of Education voted on Monday night to appoint Cathy Lott of Troy to the fill the board vacancy. Chris Wilkes, Pike County BOE president, nominated Lott for the Pike County Board of Education District 4 position left vacant following the November general election. Pike County BOE...
955wtvy.com
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
wdhn.com
Local doctor honored with national award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Paul Weeks, a Dothan Chiropractor, was presented with a prestigious national award at an event in Atlanta. Dr. Weeks was chosen out of 1600 candidates to receive the Life University 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose award which is given each year to someone who greatly contributes to the chiropractic profession, according to a press release.
unionspringsherald.com
Crash claims life of Coach Prestic Faulk
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Faulk was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sister of Alabama man killed in car crash speaks out
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last month, life has been rough for Sharon Kennard as she has been on the road constantly tending to sick family members. Now, life has thrown another curveball her way — Sunday morning she lost her younger brother in a car crash. “Two weeks later somebody comes to my […]
Troy Messenger
TFD responds to structure fire
According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Orange Street on Tuesday morning. The Pike County Communications District received a call about a structure fire in the 400 block of W. Orange Street in Troy at 8:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to the release, TFD arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and flames visible coming from an outbuilding located in the back yard of a residence, being utilized as a utility shed. The residential home was not impacted by the fire.
Comments / 0