American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Remains of Joseph Lescaut, Cambridge soldier who died in WWII, identified
Eighty years after Joseph E. Lescaut’s death in World War II following his capture by Japanese forces and internment as a prisoner of war, the Massachusetts soldier’s remains have finally been identified and he will soon be laid to rest. Lescaut, a 21-year-old Cambridge man, was captured during...
A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans
The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
'The Saint and Ten Sinners' of World War II
Remember those that came before you and their sacrifices. Remember the World War II group of U.S. Army Air Corps soldiers known as “A Saint and Ten Sinners.”
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion
Inside Pulse
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II
With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Infamous Gunfighters of the American West
The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
An Audacious and Extremely Risky Escape by Allied POWs that Highly Embarrassed the Nazis
Stalag Luft III was a maximum security prison camp built 100 miles from Berlin to house habitual POW escapees. The Nazis went out of their way to set up elaborate measures to discourage any breakout by establishing the prison on top of a hill made of yellow sand which was not conducive to tunneling as well as strategically placing microphones around the perimeter of the prison.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Manila American Cemetery Is Home to More US WWII Dead Than Any Other Site
Some 16,859 American soldiers call the Manila American Cemetery their final resting place, making it the largest US site of World War II dead. It’s located in the capital city of the Philippines, which witnessed a number of atrocities during the conflict, including the carnage that resulted from the battle for its liberation toward the end of the war.
America Invaded during World War II
The last time American soldiers died defending America on American soil. Japanese troops raising the Imperial battle flag on the American island of Kiska, June 1942.Photo byPublic Domain via, Wikimedia Commons.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II
The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.
Why modern wars cannot escape the trenches
The history of warfare is not linear, and introducing new capabilities to the battlefield can elicit the return of old ones.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Union Spy Billed as the ‘Greatest Heroine of Our Age’ Wound Up Alone and Impoverished
Pauline Cushman may have been considered a mediocre actress, but she’s seen as one of the most successful Union spies of the American Civil War. Using her acting skills, she was able to access Confederate intel and help advance the efforts of Union forces. A struggling actress. Born Harriet...
a-z-animals.com
Red Flag with Yellow Star: Vietnam Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Red Flag with Yellow Star: Vietnam Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. Vietnam’s official name is the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. This beautiful country in Southeast Asia is 120,348 square miles in size and has a population of 96 million people. The largest city in Vietnam is Ho Chi Minh City, and the capital city is Hanoi. Like the country itself, the Vietnam flag has a rich cultural history.
hubpages.com
A Day Which Has Lived in Infamy: the Day the United States of America Was Attacked by Japan
Another passion of mine, is learning about and from History. It saddens me that so much is being forgotten or revised. According to eyewitnesses, survivors and the time line, it was sudden, unexpected and happened within the span of a few minutes. A few minutes to completely destroy U.S. battleships...
Korean War soldier who went missing identified, buried
The remains of a soldier from New Hampshire who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp were laid to rest Thursday, several months after being identified. “It was beautiful, truly beautiful, very touching," his niece, Carlene Hartford, said following the service in Littleton. U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney, 23, of Littleton, was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Two years later, a prisoner of war survivor reported that Sidney had been...
