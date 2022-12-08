ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

A U.S. Ghost Army Helped Fight The Germans

The war against the Germans had many silent partners. The U.S. Army was super creative in its approach against enemies. The organization recruited soldiers who specialized in the "art" of war.
Inside Pulse

With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II

With One Tied Hand: The Buffalo Soldiers of World War II goes into the experience of black soldiers who were fighting Nazis in Europe. How did they come to terms with knowing they’d return to the open racism in America after they were decorated on the battlefield? How did they view their lives and accomplishments? The documentary probes the experience. You can currently watch the film on digital and On Demand. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
24/7 Wall St.

Infamous Gunfighters of the American West

The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
COLORADO STATE
Yana Bostongirl

An Audacious and Extremely Risky Escape by Allied POWs that Highly Embarrassed the Nazis

Stalag Luft III was a maximum security prison camp built 100 miles from Berlin to house habitual POW escapees. The Nazis went out of their way to set up elaborate measures to discourage any breakout by establishing the prison on top of a hill made of yellow sand which was not conducive to tunneling as well as strategically placing microphones around the perimeter of the prison.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Manila American Cemetery Is Home to More US WWII Dead Than Any Other Site

Some 16,859 American soldiers call the Manila American Cemetery their final resting place, making it the largest US site of World War II dead. It’s located in the capital city of the Philippines, which witnessed a number of atrocities during the conflict, including the carnage that resulted from the battle for its liberation toward the end of the war.
William Saint Val

America Invaded during World War II

The last time American soldiers died defending America on American soil. Japanese troops raising the Imperial battle flag on the American island of Kiska, June 1942.Photo byPublic Domain via, Wikimedia Commons.
allthatsinteresting.com

The True Story Of The Panjandrum, A Disastrous Experimental Weapon Of World War II

The Panjandrum was supposed to change the course of the war for the British and help the Allies on D-Day. Instead, it almost took out a dog. During World War II, the Allies experimented with new weapons. But one invention never made it past the prototype stage. The Panjandrum, a spinning wheel propelled by rockets, was simply too dangerous.
a-z-animals.com

Red Flag with Yellow Star: Vietnam Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism

Red Flag with Yellow Star: Vietnam Flag History, Meaning, and Symbolism. Vietnam’s official name is the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. This beautiful country in Southeast Asia is 120,348 square miles in size and has a population of 96 million people. The largest city in Vietnam is Ho Chi Minh City, and the capital city is Hanoi. Like the country itself, the Vietnam flag has a rich cultural history.
The Independent

Korean War soldier who went missing identified, buried

The remains of a soldier from New Hampshire who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp were laid to rest Thursday, several months after being identified. “It was beautiful, truly beautiful, very touching," his niece, Carlene Hartford, said following the service in Littleton. U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney, 23, of Littleton, was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Two years later, a prisoner of war survivor reported that Sidney had been...
HAWAII STATE

