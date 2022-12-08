Michigan star Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — University of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith pled guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge on Thursday, according to MLive .
Smith took a plea bargain in his felony weapons case, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in 14A-1 District Court in Washtenaw County.
He was charged on Dec. 1 with carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed pistol license during an Oct. 7 traffic stop, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.
MLive reported that Smith, alongside his attorney John Shea, entered a plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to lessen the felony charge to a misdemeanor for attempted possession of a loaded weapon while in a motor vehicle.
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson said on Thursday’s probable cause conference that the punishment will not exceed more than one year in prison, or a $1,000 fine, according to MLive.
Smith’s sentencing hearing will take place on Dec. 29 in Washtenaw County.
His status on the University of Michigan football team has not changed, and a team spokesman told MLive that there will no further comment.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
