Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan star Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge

By Skyler Ashley
 5 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — University of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith pled guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge on Thursday, according to MLive .

Smith took a plea bargain in his felony weapons case, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor firearm possession charge in 14A-1 District Court in Washtenaw County.

He was charged on Dec. 1 with carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed pistol license during an Oct. 7 traffic stop, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

MLive reported that Smith, alongside his attorney John Shea, entered a plea agreement with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to lessen the felony charge to a misdemeanor for attempted possession of a loaded weapon while in a motor vehicle.

Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson said on Thursday’s probable cause conference that the punishment will not exceed more than one year in prison, or a $1,000 fine, according to MLive.

Smith’s sentencing hearing will take place on Dec. 29 in Washtenaw County.

His status on the University of Michigan football team has not changed, and a team spokesman told MLive that there will no further comment.

