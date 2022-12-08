ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Security guard, alleged shoplifter fall down elevator at NYC Target: cops

By Tina Moore, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A teen that was allegedly shoplifting and a security guard trying to give him the boot tumbled down an elevator shaft during a brawl at a Bronx Target Thursday morning, police said.

The freak accident happened just after 11 a.m. as the guard escorted the 16-year-old out of the big-box retailer at 700 Exterior St., according to officials.

At one point, the two began to tussle and smashed through the elevator doors on the fifth floor, sending them tumbling down the shaft, according to cops and city officials.

Rescue teams carried out one of the people who fell three floors down the elevator shaft.
Tomas E. Gaston

The teen landed on top of the elevator car — but the 20-year-old security guard fell down to the bottom of the shaft, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said at a press conference.

“The first victim was removed immediately,” Sarrocco said.

“The second victim was a little more difficult of an operation. He was underneath the elevator.”

Both victims were taken to hospitals to treat their injuries.
Citizen
The FDNY said it found a 16-year-old and a 20-year-old who were injured.
Citizen
The teenager fell on top of the elevator car, and the older man fell down to the bottom of the shaft, according to the FDNY.
Citizen

The security guard was 10 to 15 feet below the elevator “in the pit,” so the FDNY set up a rope system to pull him up, the official said.

The man, who was conscious, was rescued within an hour and taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later stabilized, officials said.

The 16-year-old was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said the first victim was easy to reach.
Tomas E. Gaston
The FDNY had to use a rope system to pull up the 20-year-old because he was 10-15 feet below the elevator, Sarrocco said.
Tomas E. Gaston

The Department of Buildings responded and their investigation was ongoing.

Charges against the teen are pending.

