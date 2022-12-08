ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Vikings searching for solutions on defense after latest leak

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have found a winning formula for this season despite a vulnerable defense: producing enough well-timed sacks, stops and turnovers in scoring range to offset the concerning amount of total yards they've surrendered. What if the takeaways don't come and the pass rush isn't there?...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports bumps Penn State commit J’ven Williams to five-star

With the start of the early signing period for the Class of 2023 coming up next week, it looks like Penn State will be signing a five-star offensive lineman. J'ven Williams picked up a fifth star on his recruiting profile on Tuesday in the updated 247Sports player rankings. Williams is the top-rated player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, and he committed to Penn State in February. Since then, Williams has made a couple of visits to Penn State and remained a steady force in the recruiting class, which continues to come together leading up to the early signing period....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
