Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Members of Enumclaw Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from positive and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Mutual of. Enumclaw Insurance Company. and. Enumclaw Property & Casualty Insurance Company. , which comprise. Enumclaw Insurance Group.
KTNV
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk
SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Sompo Japan Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Munich Re
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Extreme Sports Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Extreme Sports Travel Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for...
Higginbotham Enters Universal City, Texas, with TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc.
PRNewswire/ -- TrustStar Insurance Services, Inc. , an independent property/casualty insurance agency serving businesses and individuals in. , an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as one of the largest independent brokers in the. U.S. With the arrangement,. TrustStar Insurance Services. will have added ability to offer employee benefit...
Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA
Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
Westland Insurance expands partnership with Blackstone Credit
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group. , one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing insurance brokers, today announced an expanded partnership with. , one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, has led an additional. $200 million. commitment to support Westland’s growth strategy, bringing its aggregate investment to...
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Cathy Miller Head of North America Property, Promotes Other Property Leaders
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted. to Head of North America Property and announced several other promotions within its North America Property team. As Head of North America Property, Cathy will oversee the insurer’s general property, energy, builder’s risk and marine business in...
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance
Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
R Street Institute Releases 10th Annual Insurance Regulation Report Card
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) released the 10th edition of its Insurance Regulation Report Card. The report, authored by R Street Director of Finance, Insurance and Trade,. Jerry Theodorou. , analyzes and evaluates the effectiveness of state government regulation of property and casualty insurance and assigns a letter grade to...
Insurance Customers Want Convenience and Climate Action, but It Must Be Built on Trust
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Consumers are beginning to look for the same convenience from their insurance companies as they are in other areas of their lives. That is according to a report* published by Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) which has also found that insurance customers are open to new services that mitigate risks and believe that insurers should be tackling climate change proactively.
Bardon Insurance Bolsters Medical Stop-Loss for Self-Funded Employers with Gradient AI
Gradient AI’s Solution Provides Larger Datasets and Deeper Insights to Underwriting Process. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gradient AI, a leading enterprise software provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in the insurance industry, announced today that. , a medical stop-loss Managing General Underwriter (MGU), is using its SAIL™ solution to better evaluate...
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE
Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace
CHICAGO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing, the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.
MetLife Investment Management Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management for Second Consecutive Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. (NYSE: MET), today announced it has been named a “2022 Best Place to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments. This marks MIM’s second consecutive year on the list. “We are grateful for this...
Guardian Life Announces Largest Dividend in its 162-Year History, with its Dividend Interest Rate increasing to 5.75%
PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. (Guardian®) announced that its Board of Directors approved a record dividend allocation of. to eligible individual life policyholders and increased its Dividend Interest Rate to 5.75 percent. The 2023 dividend marks the largest payout in the company's 162-year history and is 11.7 percent higher than the 2022 dividend.
Insurity Enables Digital Payments to Transform Claims Payments Process for P&C Insurance Organizations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its commercial partnership with Dream Payments and connectivity to J.P. Morgan Payments digital payments services, enabling insurers to pay claims in just 30 seconds with integrated digital payment options on its Sure Claims Payments solution. This connectivity between.
Kingstone Announces Exchange Agreement for Debt Refinancing
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has entered into a Note and Warrant Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with several holders (the “Exchanging Noteholders”) to refinance its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on.
