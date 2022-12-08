ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

24/7 Wall St.

Most Hated Insurance Companies in America

Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
KBRA Assigns BBB+ IFSRs to First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KBRA assigns BBB+ insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) to. First Protective Insurance Company and Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company. . The Outlook for both ratings is Stable. First. Protective Insurance Company. is a property/casualty insurer focused on writing personal homeowners coverage primarily in. Florida. as well as four other...
FMT Insurance Chooses Betterview to Mitigate Property Risk

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMT Insurance (FMT), today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview’s Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to gain a more complete, actionable view of real property risk. For over 100 years, FMT has provided strong coverage at a fair...
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
Westland Insurance expands partnership with Blackstone Credit

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group. , one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing insurance brokers, today announced an expanded partnership with. , one of the world’s largest credit-focused asset managers, has led an additional. $200 million. commitment to support Westland’s growth strategy, bringing its aggregate investment to...
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Cathy Miller Head of North America Property, Promotes Other Property Leaders

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has promoted. to Head of North America Property and announced several other promotions within its North America Property team. As Head of North America Property, Cathy will oversee the insurer’s general property, energy, builder’s risk and marine business in...
Insurtech Company Oyster Raises $3.6M Seed to Launch Its Point-of-Sale Platform for Personal Insurance

Oyster is set to modernize personal insurance through seamless embedded experiences for consumers at the point-of-sale. /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, an insurance technology company that provides personal insurance through seamless point-of-sale and post-purchase experiences, today announced that it has raised a. $3.6 million. financing round. New Stack Ventures. led the round...
Insurance Customers Want Convenience and Climate Action, but It Must Be Built on Trust

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Consumers are beginning to look for the same convenience from their insurance companies as they are in other areas of their lives. That is according to a report* published by Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) which has also found that insurance customers are open to new services that mitigate risks and believe that insurers should be tackling climate change proactively.
Leading SFR Insurer SES Risk Solutions Launches QUBIE

Proprietary Insurtech platform enables brokers to quote and bind landlord insurance for single rental property locations in less than three minutes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- has launched QUBIE, an instant quote-and-bind platform for single rental property locations. As a proprietary Insurtech platform for landlord insurance, QUBIE enables insurance brokers to instantly quote a single-family (1-4 unit) long-term rental property with only a street address. The entire process from quote-bind-policy issuance takes less than three minutes.
Halo Investing and Ladder Partner to Increase Protective Investment Solutions in the RIA Marketplace

CHICAGO , Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing, the award-winning protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%. An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process make for an advisor-friendly experience.
Guardian Life Announces Largest Dividend in its 162-Year History, with its Dividend Interest Rate increasing to 5.75%

PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. (Guardian®) announced that its Board of Directors approved a record dividend allocation of. to eligible individual life policyholders and increased its Dividend Interest Rate to 5.75 percent. The 2023 dividend marks the largest payout in the company's 162-year history and is 11.7 percent higher than the 2022 dividend.
Insurity Enables Digital Payments to Transform Claims Payments Process for P&C Insurance Organizations

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its commercial partnership with Dream Payments and connectivity to J.P. Morgan Payments digital payments services, enabling insurers to pay claims in just 30 seconds with integrated digital payment options on its Sure Claims Payments solution. This connectivity between.
Kingstone Announces Exchange Agreement for Debt Refinancing

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has entered into a Note and Warrant Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with several holders (the “Exchanging Noteholders”) to refinance its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on.
