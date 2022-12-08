Read full article on original website
Jeff Blanton
4d ago
True warrior, I think not. It is great for her and her family that she is home. However, she is not a warrior, she is a basketball player that was arrested for breaking the laws in another country. The Marine that is imprisoned in Russia is a warrior. The Military is full of warriors, You can say kids fighting cancer could be warriors but Brittany Griner is not.
Tex02
4d ago
The true Warrior is the Marine who has been there for 4 years, not the basketball player who has been there for 10 months.
Richard Travis
3d ago
all you basketball player support things that are absolutely destructive to our society. you make millions, then spit in our countries face. gotten by with to much for to long.
