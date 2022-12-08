Read full article on original website
Fort Wright city council asks city attorney to look into suing the state over local vehicle tax
Ft. Wright city council gave the green light to City Attorney Tim Theissen this week to look into possible grounds to file a lawsuit against the state of Kentucky for unfair application of the law. At its regular city council meeting, Mayor Dave Hatter apologized to residents of his city.
linknky.com
Newport City Commission reappoints Beth Fennell to Tri-State Council
The Newport City Commission voted at its Dec. 12 meeting to reappoint Newport Commissioner Beth Fennell as a representative to the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI). OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations, and community groups that collaborate on strategies to improve the region’s quality...
City submits new consent decree for hiring, retaining diverse police population
After a court ruled CPDcould no longer enforce its 1981 consent decree that required a certain percentage of new hires be Black or female officers, the city has submitted a new decree.
Fox 19
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
Fox 19
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time. Court documents in Eastham’s case show he...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Kentucky’s High Court can empower parental choice in education
This op-ed is written by Colleen Hroncich, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom, and Caleb O. Brown, host of the Cato Daily Podcast and a father of three in Shelby County. Akia McNeary, a Kentucky mother of four, was disappointed when the so-called Council...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
linknky.com
Record expungement clinics offer clean slate
As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers
The following op-ed was written by Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) and Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.
WLWT 5
Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on 10-year-old Ohio victim drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
Fox 19
‘My son didn’t deserve this:’ Family of Covington shooting victim speaks out
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - The family of a man who was the victim in the recent fatal shooting in Covington seeks answers and justice. Covington police say 33-year-old Antwon Mulder was shot and killed on Saturday morning. His mother, Sandra Smith, said she doesn’t understand why this happened to him....
Fox 19
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are facing federal charges after being accused of stealing credit card data from skimmers installed at a local gas station to make purchases at nearly a dozen stores. Loveland police began investigating the skimmers in April, saying at the time that it was possible “a...
WLWT 5
'I'm furious about this': Mayor plans to seek action against Hartwell apartment complex for recurring issues
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati could be inching closer to legal action against a Hartwell apartment complex. Mayor Aftab Pureval, just back from an overseas trip, indicated as much during an interview at city hall Thursday afternoon. The lack of running water for a few days and a...
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
linknky.com
Explainer: What does a charter school authorizer do?
On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky University will decide whether or not to become an authorizer for the charter school pilot scheduled to come to Northern Kentucky in 2024. House Bill 9, which passed in this year’s legislative session that established the Kentucky Charter School Pilot Program, listed NKU as the authorizer for the Northern Kentucky. It also gave the NKU Board of Regents the option to pass on the responsibility.
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
