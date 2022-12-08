ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

linknky.com

Newport City Commission reappoints Beth Fennell to Tri-State Council

The Newport City Commission voted at its Dec. 12 meeting to reappoint Newport Commissioner Beth Fennell as a representative to the Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI). OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations, and community groups that collaborate on strategies to improve the region’s quality...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time. Court documents in Eastham’s case show he...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Record expungement clinics offer clean slate

As 2022 draws to a close, hope came to some individuals with convictions Friday through record expungement clinics around Northern Kentucky. Parked cars wrapped the Ninth Street block in Covington, where the First Baptist Church sits in between two narrow alleyways. In the basement of the church, representatives from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, Molina Healthcare, St. Vincent DePaul, and the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP huddled over laptops and application forms, all setting the groundwork for individuals in attendance to get a new lease on life through record expungement.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Bias against charter schools requires independent authorizers

The following op-ed was written by Jim Waters, the president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. With the defeat during November’s election of school-choice opponents, including Reps. Ed Massey (R-Hebron) and Patti Minter (D-Bowling Green) supporters are hopeful that policy providing parents with alternatives for educating their children beyond schools assigned by local districts can be expanded and improved.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
WOUB

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
COLUMBUS, OH
linknky.com

Explainer: What does a charter school authorizer do?

On Tuesday, Northern Kentucky University will decide whether or not to become an authorizer for the charter school pilot scheduled to come to Northern Kentucky in 2024. House Bill 9, which passed in this year’s legislative session that established the Kentucky Charter School Pilot Program, listed NKU as the authorizer for the Northern Kentucky. It also gave the NKU Board of Regents the option to pass on the responsibility.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

