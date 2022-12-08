A former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the prisoner swap that sent Brittney Griner back to the US in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout was a win for Moscow — and made America look weak. “Putin outplayed Biden,” Sergei Markov wrote in a scathing post on his Telegram channel. “We got back our spy, it seems, and gave away a normal girl,” he added. Markov praised Griner as an “excellent athlete” but said she was less important to the US than Bout is to Russia. Prisoner swaps with the West should be “all in our favor,” he wrote. Griner, 32, was...

5 DAYS AGO