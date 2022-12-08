Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Homes And Safe Parking Both Locating At Clifton Road Site
In October, the Greensboro City Council committed to trying out several new initiatives to provide housing for the homeless population during the winter months. At a special meeting held on Oct. 10, the City Council passed a resolution to move forward with both the Doorway Project to provide 40 Pallet shelters and the Safe Parking initiative.
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Close Out 2022 With Jam-Packed Work Session
The 2022 Guilford County Board of Commissioners likely held more work sessions during the year than any Guilford County board this century. And, this week, the board announced one final work session to discuss, among other things, federal relief funds, the county’s policies regarding non-profits, the board’s dual duties as the Board of Health and Human Services and also perhaps to consider funding for a proposed Summerfield project that would convert an old school into a town hall and community center.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Focusing On The Needy This Season
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is doing what it can to bring some holiday cheer to county residents now that Christmas is just around the corner. On Saturday, Dec. 10, for instance, department staff was in downtown High Point giving away a lot of food to those who need it.
rhinotimes.com
Six Months Later, No New Info On Mysterious Death Of Rev. Anthony Spearman
It’s been nearly half a year since the mysterious death of Rev. Anthony T. Spearman, and there’s still complete silence from law enforcement – and everyone else – regarding the circumstances and cause of death. This week, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, when asked, stated that...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Register of Deeds Office Getting Back To ‘Normal’
The year 2022 has been one when the Guilford County Register of Deeds office went through a lot of changes – for the most part very good ones. In the pandemic years, the deeds office – like many county departments – underwent a massive transformation in the way services were delivered. Now, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen is taking a look back at the past 12 months and pointing to a return to normalcy.
rhinotimes.com
Vaughan Receives Apology Instead Of Threatened Legal Action
An attempt at legal action against Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan last week fell short of the mark and resulted in an apology. At the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, Jason Hicks, speaking during the public comment period, said that lawsuits would be filed against members of the City Council based on the lobbying disclosure act. He said, “We will no longer allow you to make poor decisions without consequences.”
rhinotimes.com
County To Spend A Half Million On Opioid/Human Services Consultant
Guilford County has been trying to unify its Health Department and Department of Social Services for nearly a decade. Now it’s hiring a consultant to help accomplish that task as well as advise the county on strategic planning for behavioral health services and opioid crisis response. After issuing a...
rhinotimes.com
Housing Shortage May Get Attention From State Legislature
Greensboro has a housing shortage that is going to get worse, not better, when the huge economic development projects now under construction start hiring. The Greensboro City Council is spending millions to try to ameliorate the “affordable housing” shortage but hasn’t shown the same interest in the overall housing shortage.
