The 2022 Guilford County Board of Commissioners likely held more work sessions during the year than any Guilford County board this century. And, this week, the board announced one final work session to discuss, among other things, federal relief funds, the county’s policies regarding non-profits, the board’s dual duties as the Board of Health and Human Services and also perhaps to consider funding for a proposed Summerfield project that would convert an old school into a town hall and community center.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO