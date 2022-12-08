Read full article on original website
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Complex
Druski Says Drake Has a Traveling Bartender Who Makes a Mysterious Drink
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake’s Engagement Ring Necklace Reveals He Nearly Proposed 42 Times
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend
Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos
Essence
Zaya Wade Is Fashion's New It Girl
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
realitytitbit.com
Yara's before and after pics show how 90 Day Fiance star's look has evolved over the years
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
