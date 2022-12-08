ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

MAGA Republicans are obsessed with harassing drag shows — here's why

"I woke up like this." So sayeth the 2013 Beyoncé anthem "Flawless," a song that also features a speech by feminist writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. When it was released, the lyric caused some grumbling among feminists who took it literally, but in my experience, fans understand it how Beyoncé almost certainly meant it, as an ironic joke. We do not wake up like this. Feminine presentation, in particular, can be a lot of work, with heavy investment in hair, makeup and clothes. Plenty of folks feel like genderless puffbags when they wake up, until they groom and doll themselves up.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows

Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet.   The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media.   Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
psychologytoday.com

Emotions We Must Deal with to Defend Democracy

The 2022 midterm elections raise questions about our psychological lives. For large numbers of Americans there is a sense of loss of the world we had known, of much that has defined our lives and our sense of reality. At issue are our collective forms of loss, and hopeful expressions of overcoming that loss.
miscellanynews.org

Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences

The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
MSNBC

Latinas' progress in the U.S. has stalled. In fact, it's gotten worse.

While Latinas play a critical role in the workforce, they are often paid less than their peers. And that pay gap is widening. Latina Equal Pay Day, which falls on Dec. 8 this year, marks how far into the new year Latinas must work – almost a full year – to earn as much as their white, male co-workers. Last year, Latinas were paid 54 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.
TODAY.com

Wage gap between Latinas and white men: It’s worse than you think

On this National Latina Pay Equity Day — set aside on Dec. 8 to focus on the pay gap between Latinas and non-Hispanic white men — advocates are pressing a distinct message: It’s worse than you think. Reports released Thursday show that the earnings for Latinas are...
Salon

Phony conservative victimhood is more than grating — it fuels a climate of anti-LGBTQ bigotry

How on earth did Anderson Lee Aldrich have a gun? That's one of the biggest questions lingering in the aftermath of the shooting at Club Q on November 19. On December 6, Aldrich was formally charged on 305 separate criminal counts after a shooting left five people dead and 22 injured, all staff and customers at an establishment that has been characterized as a "sanctuary" for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative community of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Despite conservatives seizing on Aldrich's lawyers saying the defendant is nonbinary in a court filing, the Republican district attorney, Michael Allen, included 48 counts of bias-motivated crimes in the charges.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Phys.org

Report reveals federal jailing crisis that disproportionately affects people of color

The Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School has announced the release of the first national investigation of federal pretrial detention. The report, which identifies a "federal jailing crisis" that disproportionately impacts poor people of color, was authored and researched by Prof. Alison Siegler and a team of FCJC students. "Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis" drew upon two years of court-watching and interviews.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy