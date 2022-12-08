Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
CNN
Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League
The Ivy League university now explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, joining a number of US colleges and universities in shoring up protections against an ill-understood, insidious form of oppression.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
ABC News
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Phys.org
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was "ethnocentric" and thought his race was "superior," he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. "Let me finish …" the teacher is...
Americans need to find a better balance of individual and collective rights: Richard M. Perloff
CLEVELAND -- It’s my right. I have an absolute right to do this. You’re trampling on my rights. Those are a common cri de coeur in contemporary America. In 2021, when airlines required masks, thousands of passengers threatened, insulted or assaulted flight attendants, claiming they had a right not to mask up.
Gettysburg College postpones 'Tired of white cis men?' event amid backlash
Gettysburg College postponed an event for people who are "tired of white cis men" amid widespread backlash. The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 12, according to fliers of the event posted online. It would have been hosted by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center as part of a senior Peace and Justice project.
MAGA Republicans are obsessed with harassing drag shows — here's why
"I woke up like this." So sayeth the 2013 Beyoncé anthem "Flawless," a song that also features a speech by feminist writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. When it was released, the lyric caused some grumbling among feminists who took it literally, but in my experience, fans understand it how Beyoncé almost certainly meant it, as an ironic joke. We do not wake up like this. Feminine presentation, in particular, can be a lot of work, with heavy investment in hair, makeup and clothes. Plenty of folks feel like genderless puffbags when they wake up, until they groom and doll themselves up.
Gen Z’s voting habits are all the proof companies need to act on societal issues
Without the Gen Z vote, the results of the U.S. midterm elections would look very different.
Stop Holding International Women's Health Hostage to Ideology | Opinion
Abortion is illegal or heavily restricted across most of Africa. But money has a way of maneuvering around the law.
Most U.S. adults think social media is bad for democracy, study shows
Story at a glance A new study from the Pew Research Center surveyed people from 19 economically advanced countries on their opinion about social media and the internet. The survey findings show that Americans were the most skeptical about social media. Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents from the U.S. said they believe social…
LGBTQ families react after President Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act
LGBTQ families speak with "Good Morning America" after President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage act codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
psychologytoday.com
Emotions We Must Deal with to Defend Democracy
The 2022 midterm elections raise questions about our psychological lives. For large numbers of Americans there is a sense of loss of the world we had known, of much that has defined our lives and our sense of reality. At issue are our collective forms of loss, and hopeful expressions of overcoming that loss.
Justice Department settles discrimination case over valid ID
The Justice Department has reached a settlement with a Colorado-based trucking company in a discrimination case.
Opinion: Are perceived ‘threats to democracy’ real or imagined?
Some people have said that certain aspects of the constitution should be reconsidered. Read more here.
miscellanynews.org
Trends in anti-transgender sentiments have severe consequences
The last decade has proven to be a complex time for the transgender community. Transgender and nonbinary people are becoming increasingly visible, yet vulnerable; socially acceptable, yet legally suppressed; outspoken, yet unheard. Negative representation in the media and a growing amount of anti-transgender legislation in recent years have made strides to undermine the trans experience.
MSNBC
Latinas' progress in the U.S. has stalled. In fact, it's gotten worse.
While Latinas play a critical role in the workforce, they are often paid less than their peers. And that pay gap is widening. Latina Equal Pay Day, which falls on Dec. 8 this year, marks how far into the new year Latinas must work – almost a full year – to earn as much as their white, male co-workers. Last year, Latinas were paid 54 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.
Millennials and gen Z have deserted the Coalition – this could be dire for the opposition | Simon Jackman
Labor now has the opportunity to imprint lifelong loyalty on younger people
TODAY.com
Wage gap between Latinas and white men: It’s worse than you think
On this National Latina Pay Equity Day — set aside on Dec. 8 to focus on the pay gap between Latinas and non-Hispanic white men — advocates are pressing a distinct message: It’s worse than you think. Reports released Thursday show that the earnings for Latinas are...
Phony conservative victimhood is more than grating — it fuels a climate of anti-LGBTQ bigotry
How on earth did Anderson Lee Aldrich have a gun? That's one of the biggest questions lingering in the aftermath of the shooting at Club Q on November 19. On December 6, Aldrich was formally charged on 305 separate criminal counts after a shooting left five people dead and 22 injured, all staff and customers at an establishment that has been characterized as a "sanctuary" for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative community of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Despite conservatives seizing on Aldrich's lawyers saying the defendant is nonbinary in a court filing, the Republican district attorney, Michael Allen, included 48 counts of bias-motivated crimes in the charges.
Phys.org
Report reveals federal jailing crisis that disproportionately affects people of color
The Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School has announced the release of the first national investigation of federal pretrial detention. The report, which identifies a "federal jailing crisis" that disproportionately impacts poor people of color, was authored and researched by Prof. Alison Siegler and a team of FCJC students. "Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis" drew upon two years of court-watching and interviews.
