“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state’s proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town’s select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) “have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod.” The changes, which […] The post “Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Commissioners are expressing concerns over the approval process for $5 million dollars in ARPA funding that has been made available for application by local organizations. The program drew 40 applicants totaling about $14 million in project proposals, much more than the $5 million set aside for the program. Commissioners at their most […] The post Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program appeared first on CapeCod.com.
EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge
PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb applauded the move, saying it […] The post EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Residential Tax Exemption Stalls in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board decided to reject adopting a residential tax exemption at a recent meeting. Director of Assessing Patricia Favulli spoke at a tax classification hearing at the December 5 meeting and said the board of assessors recommended the town should not adopt a residential tax exemption. “There are many impacts to […] The post Residential Tax Exemption Stalls in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Hospital Gets Federal Aid for COVID Testing
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital will be receiving federal funding for reimbursements of coronavirus testing expenditures. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send close to $2.2 million to healthcare system to cover costs for products, such as nearly 250,000 test kits purchased between October and December of 2021. The kits were bought from a variety […] The post Cape Cod Hospital Gets Federal Aid for COVID Testing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare
HYANNIS – A cardiologist and medical director who formerly worked for Cape Cod Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against the provider for what he says are unethical practices, safety concerns and unlawful retaliation against him. In his complaint filed with the Barnstable District Court, Dr. Richard Zelman says he drew attention to hospital behavior prioritizing […] The post Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft
MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Brian Weeden has been charged in connection to a theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums. The story was first reported by the Boston Globe. He joins Mashpee resident Phillip Hicks Jr., who has also been charged in connection to the theft in early November. Security footage showed […] The post Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Drought Conditions Continue on Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands are among multiple regions across Massachusetts that are still under a long-term drought. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs reported that the Cape’s status has been downgraded to a “significant drought,” joining the Islands area at Level 2. Under a Level 2 drought, the state recommends […] The post Drought Conditions Continue on Cape and Islands appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
Thursday fire in Marstons Mills that killed two pets was caused by faulty power strip
MARSTONS MILLS – A Thursday evening fire that claimed two pets’ lives was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used […] The post Thursday fire in Marstons Mills that killed two pets was caused by faulty power strip appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home’s furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Proposal Of Up To $8,000 For New Maine CashBack Program
A new proposal could give you up to $8,000 in rebates. There is one expense on everyone's mind this time of year. The payment could help. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins introduced a bill. It sets out to help Maine families heat their homes without a high electric or gas bill.
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week
Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution
BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returned to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff around 9 AM Wednesday morning. According to reports, an indicator light for a hydraulic problem lit up prompting the pilot to divert back to Boston. There were two people onboard the Cessna 402C and no injuries […] The post Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution appeared first on CapeCod.com.
AAA Forecasts Holiday Travel Will Near Pre-Pandemic Levels
HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is forecasting a busy holiday travel season, with numbers almost back to pre-pandemic levels. The group predicts that 2.25 million Massachusetts residents will be traveling 50 miles or more away from home for the holidays, with roughly 1.9 million going by car. Both those numbers are up from 2021. AAA expects […] The post AAA Forecasts Holiday Travel Will Near Pre-Pandemic Levels appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
Will Massachusetts see snow Friday? That may depend on where you are
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a dusting to nearly 10 inches of snow from their sidewalks, cars and driveways, another winter storm looms on the horizon late in the week. But whether it arrives as rain or snow remains unclear, forecasters said. The National Weather Service expects a low-pressure...
Cardiologist sues Cape Cod Hospital, says he was fired for raising red flags about safety
A cardiologist who holds medical privileges at Cape Cod Hospital is suing the hospital, saying he was defamed and fired from his full-time position after raising concerns about ethics and safety in cardiac care. Dr. Richard Zelman, who was medical director of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute, filed the...
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
