Plymouth, MA

capecoddaily.com

“Serious Implications” For Proposed Septic Changes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials expressed concerns about the state's proposed changes to septic system laws at a recent meeting of the town's select board. Acting Town Manager Peter Johnson-Staub said the proposed Title Five changes from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) "have very serious implications for Falmouth and Cape Cod." The changes, which […]
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Commissioners are expressing concerns over the approval process for $5 million dollars in ARPA funding that has been made available for application by local organizations. The program drew 40 applicants totaling about $14 million in project proposals, much more than the $5 million set aside for the program. Commissioners at their most […]
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecoddaily.com

EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge

PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment. Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb applauded the move, saying it […]
capecoddaily.com

Residential Tax Exemption Stalls in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Select Board decided to reject adopting a residential tax exemption at a recent meeting. Director of Assessing Patricia Favulli spoke at a tax classification hearing at the December 5 meeting and said the board of assessors recommended the town should not adopt a residential tax exemption. "There are many impacts to […]
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Hospital Gets Federal Aid for COVID Testing

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital will be receiving federal funding for reimbursements of coronavirus testing expenditures. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send close to $2.2 million to healthcare system to cover costs for products, such as nearly 250,000 test kits purchased between October and December of 2021. The kits were bought from a variety […]
capecoddaily.com

Former Medical Director Sues Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – A cardiologist and medical director who formerly worked for Cape Cod Healthcare has filed a lawsuit against the provider for what he says are unethical practices, safety concerns and unlawful retaliation against him. In his complaint filed with the Barnstable District Court, Dr. Richard Zelman says he drew attention to hospital behavior prioritizing […]
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft

MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Brian Weeden has been charged in connection to a theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums. The story was first reported by the Boston Globe. He joins Mashpee resident Phillip Hicks Jr., who has also been charged in connection to the theft in early November. Security footage showed […]
MASHPEE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Drought Conditions Continue on Cape and Islands

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands are among multiple regions across Massachusetts that are still under a long-term drought. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs reported that the Cape's status has been downgraded to a "significant drought," joining the Islands area at Level 2. Under a Level 2 drought, the state recommends […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
capecoddaily.com

Thursday fire in Marstons Mills that killed two pets was caused by faulty power strip

MARSTONS MILLS – A Thursday evening fire that claimed two pets' lives was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. "Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used […]
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Firefighters extinguish small fire in Falmouth basement

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were able to quickly put out a basement fire in Falmouth. Crews responded to the 300 block of Davisville Road around 6:30 AM. Officials believe a cardboard was too close to the home's furnace causing the fire. No injuries were reported.
FALMOUTH, MA
southarkansassun.com

Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week

Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
MAINE STATE
capecoddaily.com

Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returns to Boston as precaution

BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air flight from Boston to Hyannis returned to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff around 9 AM Wednesday morning. According to reports, an indicator light for a hydraulic problem lit up prompting the pilot to divert back to Boston. There were two people onboard the Cessna 402C and no injuries […]
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

AAA Forecasts Holiday Travel Will Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast is forecasting a busy holiday travel season, with numbers almost back to pre-pandemic levels. The group predicts that 2.25 million Massachusetts residents will be traveling 50 miles or more away from home for the holidays, with roughly 1.9 million going by car. Both those numbers are up from 2021. AAA expects […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource's map indicated only that it was a "public safety" issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that "at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA

