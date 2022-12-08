Read full article on original website
Montana’s Oldest Ski Mountain is One for the Ages
Ski season is underway, and Montana has its fair share of stellar resorts. In the spirit of ski season, we decided to dig into the history of Montana's ski mountains. Winter enthusiasts are loving life right now in Montana. The past month has come with constant snowfall, and skiers, snowboarders, and backcountry hikers are hitting the slopes hard. While learning about the history behind Montana's ski resorts, we found something people might want to know.
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Montana gas prices continue to plunge: Are you happy now?
6-months ago, you'd blink and miss Montana gas prices jumping 10-to-20 cents per day. Now, prices are dropping by the same amount a year's end. It's a scenario all drivers will welcome, especially if you're trying to fuel that large truck. The latest survey by GasBuddy.com shows Montana gas prices...
2022 Western Montana ‘Santa Flyover’ May Happen. With Your Help!
Holiday lights and decorations have been springing up all over Missoula and western Montana. Christmas is almost here. One thing that has been weighing on our minds is "Do you think the Santa Flyover will happen this year?" As we already know, the flyover takes a ton of planning and...
Pilots Play Santa’s Elves With ‘Red Sleighs Over Montana’ Event
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A group of private pilots will be taking off on December 19 to bring special gifts to Montana children as part of the annual ‘Red Sleighs over Montana’ event. Bryan Douglass, one of the pilots of the Miss Montana aircraft that took part...
Caves, Candles and Christmas Converge at a Montana State Park
True, a Christmas event perhaps not for the claustrophobic, but I am imagining the lighting effects being totally ethereal. If you're looking to marvel at some unique holiday beauty, by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns, Montana Fish, Wild and Parks has announced that Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will once again be hosting holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route. What an amazing way to enjoy the caverns!
If You’ve Ever Wanted to try Montana Waterfowl Hunting, Here’s Your Chance
While big game hunting frequently gets the most attention in Montana, waterfowl hunting is also a very popular pastime, pumping lots of money into our local economy. And thanks to Ducks Unlimited, a lot of that money goes directly back into helping to provide hunting opportunities and preserving critical habitat for ducks, geese, and other woodland critters.
Montana Lacks This Because Of Where We Live. Not Cool, Nature.
Montanans suffer depression at a much higher rate than most states. We even have the most depressed city in America, but it might not be because of where we live, but where we actually live. Yes, you read that right. I had my annual checkup with my doctor the other...
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
Avalanche Danger Soars with Heavy Snow Events in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With all the new snow that has fallen in western Montana over the past few weeks, the Director of the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, Jeff Carty, told KGVO News that avalanche danger has increased dramatically. Learn a New Term 'Whumpfing'. “The late October snow...
How To Deal With Snow In Montana
When Mother Nature dumps a snow load on us in western Montana, the more experienced residents (and thusly better prepared) are ready for it. Farmers Almanac predicted an entire month of snow in December 2022, and it looks like we should have heeded their warning. So we're going to need...
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
Yuck: Avoiding Questionable Holiday Food Choices in a Montana Christmas
Maybe we're too polite during the holidays. And that's why this time of the year we push our taste buds to point of breaking, along with our gag reflex. It is after all the season of peace, love, and harmony. So maybe that's why we're afraid to use the forceful "no thanks", multiple times when our senses are assaulted by Questionable Holiday Food Choices for Montana meals.
What Montana Artist Was Streamed Most On Spotify? He’s Awesome.
When it comes to Montana artist Spotify numbers, we rank dead last. That doesn't mean we don't have some incredible talent, however. You might have been looking over your Spotify-wrapped list recently. I get it. You can't listen to the radio 24/7. I'm not busting chops. I was actually just doing the same thing, and it got me thinking, what Montana artist got the most streams? As it turns out, we're the only state in the union that doesn't have a huge "A-List" streaming band/musician. Our highest-streamed Montanan ranks dead last, but that's not to say he and his band aren't amazing, because they are. According to Stats Panda, Tim Montana is our highest-streamed Montana artist this year with a cool 29 million streams for 2022.
Explaining Montana Stuff To Out-Of-Staters, Part One
Yes, Montana has more residents than we've ever had. They've come from many different parts of the country, and they have just as many reasons as there are transplants. I remember moving from the midwest to Montana and being unfamiliar with Montana customs and lifestyles, so it would have been helpful if there was a kind of catch-all guide to understanding the Treasure State before I moved here.
Daines Praises Firefighters for Heroism, Continues to Work on Pay Raise
Montana Senator Steve Daines hopes a joint resolution of Congress shows the nation's appreciation of wildland firefighters at the end of another hectic season. But he also says it shows the determination to address the issue of firefighters being underpaid, which he hopes will be addressed with new legislation. The...
Montana Makes Prestigious List of Most Generous States in 2022
There were many notable fundraisers in Montana this year which uplifted families, businesses, and the community at large. So says Jeff Platt, Communications Manager and Spokesperson for the world's largest fundraising platform. And as a result of that kindness, which we in Montana view as pretty much just the way you do things, GoFundMe has named the state one of the 10 most generous in America for 2022.
Montana School Enrollment at Highest Levels in Nearly 2 Decades
In a piece of great news for Montana, State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen released the preliminary fall 2022 student enrollment numbers for public, private, and homeschools recently. According to Elsie Arntzen:. The focus of education is parallel to the increase in enrollment of our public, private, and homeschool enrollment. The emphasis...
Montana ‘Experiences’ Are Better Than Most Gadget Gifts For Christmas
QUICK: you need to buy somebody something for Christmas. What do you get them?. Most of us would likely answer with a small gift, perhaps a gift card or a gadget. It's convenient, right? We're familiar with the process:. walk into a store. buy a thing. carry it out in...
